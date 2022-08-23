Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
Psychedelic drug therapy could help treat alcoholism
A new study led by the New York University (NYU) has found that two doses of psilocybin – the main psychoactive compound from hallucinogenic mushrooms – reduces heavy drinking by 83 percent on average (when combined with psychotherapy) among people suffering from alcoholism. This is the first controlled trial exploring psilocybin as a treatment for excessive alcohol consumption.
earth.com
Extreme weather heightens risk of death from heart disease
A new study has identified connections between cold weather and deaths from heart disease, particularly in poor neighborhoods. Hot weather was also linked with excess deaths from heart disease and stroke in patients with heart conditions. “Climate change is leading to a rise in the average global temperature but also...
Comments / 0