Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
X-Lite Introduces New Archer Graphic For The X-903 Ultra Carbon
The summer riding months are upon us, and X-Lite’s just in time for the season with its new graphic option for their top-of-the-line sport-touring helmet with a carbon shell, the X-Lite X-903 Ultra Carbon. Nolan added a Nolan Adds 50th Anniversary Graphic To 2022 Helmet Lineupto its lineup to...
RideApart
Honda Hawk 11 Development Team Interview Offers New Model Insights
Let’s face it. We’re all champing at the bit for Honda to release the Hawk 11 already. We know the 1,082cc parallel twin’s power output (100 horsepower, 76.7 pound-feet of torque). We’re aware of the model’s Pearl Hawks Eye Blue and Graphite Black paint schemes. We’re even savvy to the fact that the Hawk will launch in Japan on September 29, 2022.
RideApart
The Mitt 330 GTS Maxi-Scooter Makes Its Way To Spain
Maxi-scooters are popular alternatives to standard motorcycles as they offer the comfort, ease of use, and utility of scooters, with the power and long-distance capability of touring motorbikes. Machines like the Honda Forza 350 and Yamaha XMAX are essential tools for a lot of people around the world who rely on them to take them around on a daily basis.
RideApart
Watch Guy Martin Slide A Chopper Around A Dirt Track At DirtQuake
Motorcycle racing is awesome, but sometimes it can take itself too seriously. The higher the stakes get, it seems, the more stressful and the less fun it can become. That’s where something like the U.K.’s DirtQuake festival comes in, where everyone who shows up is welcome to “run whatcha brung” in a number of classes, no matter what it is. Add in Guy Martin flogging his Krazy Horse chopper around a flat track, and a good time is practically guaranteed.
RELATED PEOPLE
RideApart
Parisian BMW Shop Turns BMW K 1600 GT Into Raucous Roadster
BMW recently updated its entire K 1600 lineup (GT, GTL, B, and Grand America) for 2022. Powered by a Euro 5-approved 1,649cc inline-six, the grand tourer also earns engine drag torque control, Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) “Next Generation” suspension with fully automatic load compensation, a 10.25-inch TFT display, and an adaptive headlight as standard.
RideApart
Honda Has Updated The CB250R With Mild Refinements In Malaysia
Honda’s CB range of motorcycles has received global acclaim thanks to their universal styling and accessibility. In recent years, the brand has hinged on the CB’s heritage by rebranding it with what it’s calling “Neo Sports Cafe” styling, accentuated with a round headlight and generally modern bodywork. Needless to say, the new design language has captured the hearts and minds of enthusiasts all over the world.
Comments / 0