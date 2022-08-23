Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes
Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
Instant analysis of Chiefs' preseason Week 3 win over Packers
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped the preseason with a solid performance against the Green Bay Packers. There’s not much we can glean from this matchup about the starting lineup because they didn’t get many snaps. This was mostly an opportunity for depth players and those competing for starting jobs to showcase their talents one last time. The offense caught fire in the second and third quarters, with Shane Buechele really hitting his stride.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Regular season begins with classic rivalry matchup against Vikings
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 – Packers @ Vikings Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sept.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
If the 49ers release QB Jimmy Garoppolo would the Seahawks sign him?
Let’s face it, there is no way in the world, Pete Carroll can be happy with Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Last week, Geno Smith looked horrible, and Drew Lock was out with COVID. Lock was expected to start before getting sick. Many believe that if the 49ers did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Raiders, Patriots Practice: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow Dominating
The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots are sharing the practice field today in Henderson. As expected, the Raiders’ loaded offense is dominating the practice field so far. It’s been quite an eventful week for the Silver and Black. More struggles for the O-line have dominated headlines as...
Yardbarker
Green Bay Packers Roster Projection 4.0
With training camp complete, the players resting uncomfortably on the Green Bay Packers’ roster bubble have only one more opportunity to win a spot on the 53-man roster. That’s Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The final cuts to the 53-man roster are due...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Fox has reached a Settlement in USFL Trademark Lawsuit
According to Front Office Sports, Fox recently reached an agreement with the original USFL owners for the alleged use of their trademark. The USFL was resurrected this year and was super successful with the guidance of Fox. In April many of the team names and logos used by the original franchises from the three-season run from 1983-85, kicked off the season.
Broncos' preseason strategy has a winning history
The Denver Broncos have rested most of their starters in preseason in an effort to limit injuries to key players ahead of the regular season. It’s a trend that’s starting to become slightly more common in the NFL and while it can lead to some hiccups in Week 1, the Broncos believe it’s a winning formula. History suggests they’re right.
These are the NFL QBs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one the sport’s highest honors, intended to recognize players, coaches and others for their sustained success and contribution to the game. There are currently 362 members who have earned the iconic gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Less than 10% of those 362 inductees played the game’s marquee position – quarterback.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Film Study: Seahawks OT Abraham Lucas flashes Advanced Technique
Every year on NFL Draft Diamonds loves connecting with certain YouTube Channels to shoutout their great work. I am giving a huge shoutout to Sanjit Toor for his draft coverage and breakdown of the film. Make sure you check out Sanjit’s Youtube Channel and hit the Subscribe button. Today he breaks down Abraham Lucas.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nicholai Sauer, LS, St. Mary’s University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Hard working dedicated to my craft and always will work hardest to be the best. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Started playing football at the age of grade 8.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jaylen McDuffie, LB, Seton Hill
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My versatility. In the scheme I play in, I’m asked to play a standup 3 tech, a 30-Will/ Mike linebacker, defensive end, as well as several coverage responsibilities. At what age were you first interested...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Day in the Life: D1 College Football Player Michael Turk shows a day in the life of a player
Michael Turk the Oklahoma Sooners punter has had an interesting college career, but he has become a very successful YouTuber as well. Well, the Sooner Boomer (He is a punter) recently created a video showing a day in the life of a D1 College football player. Check it out!. Turk...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 25, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills restructure LT Dion Dawkins contract, creating 5.6 million cap space. Broncos waived LB Barrington Wade with an injury designation. Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requested to be traded. Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles re-signed CB Josh Blackwell. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers waive WR Cyril Grayson with injury designation. Buccaneers signed LB...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is selling his Super Bowl XLVI ring
Hakeem Nicks was a very solid wide receiver in the NFL that struggled with injuries, but that did not stop him from winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI. Well, the former UNC Tarheel wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is selling his Super Bowl ring...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deshaun Watson’s accuser’s attorney is now representing another victim in a case against an NFL player
The NFL has not seen enough of attorney Tony Buzbee!. According to a new report, Tony Buzbee the attorney for Deshaun Watson’s victims is now coming after the NFL again. This has nothing to do with Deshaun Watson, but rather Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Tony Buzbee, who represented...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Michael Vick Launches Sports Tech Company called FANFIELD
Former NFL Legend Michael Vick announced today that he has co-founded FanField, a sports tech company that is launching a NFT platform this fall. FanField will bring together some of the biggest names in sports, releasing digital collectibles and exclusive experiences allowing fans to connect even closer with their favorite icons. The platform will also serve to benefit student-athletes to allow them to earn off their name, image and likeness, in addition to also benefiting many athlete’s charitable foundations.
