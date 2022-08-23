Read full article on original website
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
San Francisco police identify suspects arrested in wild chase, detail laundry list of charges
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday identified the two suspects arrested after a wild pursuit ended with the pair crashing on a Western Addition pedestrian walkway earlier this week as well as the laundry list of charges they are both facing.According to a press release, on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m., burglary investigators with the SFPD were conducting a plainclothes operation on the unit block of Leavenworth Street focused on a possible illegal fencing operation. Police observed a male suspect making a transaction involving possible stolen property with occupants seated in a parked vehicle. This vehicle was...
Oakland sideshow draws 500 vehicles
A sideshow early Sunday morning drew quite a large crowd, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest man accused of throwing puppy in trash
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a Vallejo man accused of throwing a puppy in a trash can and leaving it to die. Officials say a gas station employee called Animal Control on August 18 after a customer found a small dog in a Dumpster. When officers arrived they found a young French Bulldog puppy unresponsive, but say when they checked for signs of life they determined the puppy was still alive.
3 found dead in Oakland after alleged shootings, vehicle collision; police looking for answers
According to OPD, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland after an alert on the gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, was activated.
Police seize firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars in cash from residence
Police seized multiple firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars from a residence on Wednesday, according to Daly City Police Department.
After multiple thefts, San Francisco contractor takes on finding stolen tools
SAN FRANCISCO – From car break-ins to shoplifting, much has been said about property crime in San Francisco. For one set of victims, theft doesn't just come with a cost, it's making it difficult to work."Remodel," explained contractor Dan McCann as he walked through a home under renovation in Oakland. "Total interior. Addition, front and back."From full remodels in the Oakland Hills, to foundation replacements in San Francisco."One section at a time," he said of another project in Haight-Ashbury. "So the house doesn't fall down."McCann is a city native who built his contracting business from scratch, now employing teams of...
2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid
SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon
MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam
VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD – A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a Brentwood gym earlier this month. Brentwood Police announced Friday that they identified a 20-year-old Pittsburg man as one of two people who opened fire at the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way on the morning of August 11. Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police found the man at a home in Antioch, where he was peacefully taken into custody.The man, identified as Faatino Tauane, was booked into the Martinez Detention...
Homeless man arrested in El Cerrito for second unprovoked attack in 2 weeks
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A homeless man was arrested for an alleged unprovoked attack in El Cerrito on Wednesday, the El Cerrito Police Department said in a press release. The 41-year-old suspect, whom police did not name, was also arrested two weeks earlier for a similar crime in the same area. The victim was […]
Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy
UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
Five arrested in connection to string of home invasion robberies in San Jose
Top: Armando Manzano (L) and Daniel Mendez (R) Bottom: Eduardo Santiago (L) and Israel Mejia (R) San Jose police have arrested five suspects in connection to a string of home invasion robberies in late May and early June. The investigation began when officers responded to a reported home invasion on...
Car stop leads to recovery of 2 pounds of marijuana in Cupertino
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car stop led authorities to recover two pounds of marijuana and stolen IDs, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. The ID cards were stolen in a recent auto burglary in Cupertino. Three juvenile suspects were criminally cited to their parents for possession […]
Man shoots woman’s car window with BB gun in San Mateo road rage incident
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A man shattered a woman’s rear driver’s side window with a BB gun in a road rage incident on Tuesday, the San Mateo Police Department reported on Facebook. The suspect, whom police did not identify, was later tracked down by police and arrested. SMPD said the victim was driving southbound […]
Police make arrest in East Oakland shooting; narcotics, firearms seized
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced on social media an arrest was made Tuesday in connection to a shooting on Aug. 18 in East Oakland. On the day of the shooting, police said the shooter drove away in a “very distinct” vehicle. Before the arrest was made that day, officers found […]
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
Mountain View PD find meth serving warrant
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — While serving a search warrant on Wednesday, the Mountain View Police Department and Mountain View Fire Department found methamphetamine and paraphernalia that is used to manufacture meth, MVPD said in a press release. The warrant was related to a fraud case involving 37-year-old North Bay resident Kevin Johansen. Officers served […]
