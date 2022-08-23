ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police identify suspects arrested in wild chase, detail laundry list of charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday identified the two suspects arrested after a wild pursuit ended with the pair crashing on a Western Addition pedestrian walkway earlier this week as well as the laundry list of charges they are both facing.According to a press release, on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m., burglary investigators with the SFPD were conducting a plainclothes operation on the unit block of Leavenworth Street focused on a possible illegal fencing operation. Police observed a male suspect making a transaction involving possible stolen property with occupants seated in a parked vehicle. This vehicle was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest man accused of throwing puppy in trash

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a Vallejo man accused of throwing a puppy in a trash can and leaving it to die. Officials say a gas station employee called Animal Control on August 18 after a customer found a small dog in a Dumpster. When officers arrived they found a young French Bulldog puppy unresponsive, but say when they checked for signs of life they determined the puppy was still alive.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

After multiple thefts, San Francisco contractor takes on finding stolen tools

SAN FRANCISCO – From car break-ins to shoplifting, much has been said about property crime in San Francisco. For one set of victims, theft doesn't just come with a cost, it's making it difficult to work."Remodel," explained contractor Dan McCann as he walked through a home under renovation in Oakland. "Total interior. Addition, front and back."From full remodels in the Oakland Hills, to foundation replacements in San Francisco."One section at a time," he said of another project in Haight-Ashbury. "So the house doesn't fall down."McCann is a city native who built his contracting business from scratch, now employing teams of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon

MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam

VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD – A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a Brentwood gym earlier this month. Brentwood Police announced Friday that they identified a 20-year-old Pittsburg man as one of two people who opened fire at the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way on the morning of August 11. Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police found the man at a home in Antioch, where he was peacefully taken into custody.The man, identified as Faatino Tauane, was booked into the Martinez Detention...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy

UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Car stop leads to recovery of 2 pounds of marijuana in Cupertino

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car stop led authorities to recover two pounds of marijuana and stolen IDs, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. The ID cards were stolen in a recent auto burglary in Cupertino. Three juvenile suspects were criminally cited to their parents for possession […]
CUPERTINO, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain View PD find meth serving warrant

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — While serving a search warrant on Wednesday, the Mountain View Police Department and Mountain View Fire Department found methamphetamine and paraphernalia that is used to manufacture meth, MVPD said in a press release. The warrant was related to a fraud case involving 37-year-old North Bay resident Kevin Johansen. Officers served […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

