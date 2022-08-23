Belmont is buzzing with the release of our new property tax assessments. It is not the happy humming that comes from my bee hives, it's much more an angry noise of a disturbed hornet nest. As we sit atop a housing market peak the people of town feel like they have been here before. With the new assessments will come a new lower tax rate, which many feel will push up the amount of tax paid on their property. They expect that this will start anew the ratcheting up of the rates going forward.

