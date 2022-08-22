'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service

POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall.

Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers.

The department awarded two officers with the Medal of Honor for their actions during the shootout, the first time the awards have been distributed, according to Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.

“What a great opportunity it is to be able to recognize some of our officers,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad. “I’ll tell you I couldn't be prouder to be the mayor of Pocatello right now and to be able to have the police officers in the force and the men and women that are doing the job that they're doing every day. … I have known for a long time we've got the best department in the country.”

Officers Mackenzie Handel and Demetrius Amos were both presented with the department’s most prestigious awards, the Medal of Honor and the Purple Heart, for their actions on May 5 when they were both wounded in a shootout with a local man armed with an AR-15. Handel was struck in the abdomen below his body armor. Amos was struck on the left hand, abdomen and had a bullet puncture a lung after it struck his face and ricocheted downward.

The Medal of Honor recognizes any police officer who willingly and selflessly gives their life in line of duty or distinguishes themselves by the performance of an act of courage involving risk of imminent danger to their life above and beyond the call of duty, Schei said. The Purple Heart is awarded to an officer who suffers a severe or disabling injury or death while performing their law enforcement duties, either on or off duty, he added.

“We often talk about what winning looks like in our department,” Schei said, adding, “and this is what winning looks like. When you are faced with the ultimate danger and you are able to walk away from it that’s just incredible. (Handel) spent two days in the hospital and (Amos) was in the hospital for six days before getting out on his own two feet after being shot multiple times. And so for them to be here today is a blessing.”

Five officers were presented with the Medal of Valor for their actions on May 5, including Breyvon Johnson, Russell Comstock, Alan Jackson, Lance Cartwright and Bradon Hawkins. The department’s second-highest honor, the Medal of Valor, is given to those who willingly and selflessly give their life in the line of duty or distinguish themselves through an act of courage involving risk or imminent serious personal injury for the purpose of saving or protecting a human life, Schei said.

Officers Johnson, Comstock and Jackson were also awarded with the lifesaving award for the May 5 incident. Officers Jacob Mumford, Tyler Anderson, Akilah Lacey, Cheyenne Fetchen and

Bridget McArthur also received the lifesaving award for their actions that night. Both Fetchen and McArthur drove the two wounded officers to the hospital in their police cruisers.

Dispatchers Nicole Berry, Shauna Stramaglio, Bonnie Esquibel and KaLauni Teeter were provided with the Meritorious Service award for their contributions the night of the incident, which included calling more officers to the scene and dispatching the ambulance for the wounded suspect, some of which was done while they could hear the gunshots popping off about five blocks away.

McArthur, Ryan Smith and Scott Card were all recognized for obtaining their intermediate certifications from the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Academy.

“After you graduate from field training you get a basic certificate,” Schei said. “In order to get this intermediate certificate you have to have a certain level of training and a certain level of years of experience. This is essentially the first milestone for them as police officers.”

Schei also presented a framed global award the department recently received recognizing the work of the dispatchers. Pocatello police dispatchers helped the department become the state’s first Accredited Center of Excellence, or ACE, for emergency medical dispatch services, a worldwide accreditation from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, or IAED.

The Pocatello Police Department is the first in the state to receive the award and the 306th to receive it throughout the entire world.

Schei also offered praise to four officers and one staff member who were recently promoted within ranks of the department. The promotions include Eric Anderson, who was promoted from captain to major; Val Wadsworth, who was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant; Jeff Eldredge, who was promoted from corporal to sergeant; Jacob Johnson, who was promoted from patrol officer to corporal; and Amy Taysom, who was promoted from records specialist to become the chief’s executive assistant.

Another group of officers to receive the lifesaving award Monday included Cpl. Joel Weinheimer, Cartwright and Jordan Johnson for their efforts in rescuing 70-year-old JoAnna Ferrin from a car submerged upside down in a canal on July 5.

“Cpl. Joel Weinheimer was dispatched to the area of Hiline and El Rancho for a vehicle that left the roadway and was submerged upside down in a canal,” said Zach Bartschi. “Upon arrival he immediately entered the swift water and attempted to get inside the car. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, he used a knife with a diamond glass-breaking tip and broke the window allowing access inside. Cpl. Joel Weinheimer dove underwater and was able to locate an unconscious female inside the vehicle and he removed her from inside the vehicle and carried her to shore while she received medical treatment.”

Bartschi also said, “Cpl. Jordan Johnson was also on scene that day; he was actually the first that arrived. He immediately jumped in the canal and started attempting to get inside the vehicle and Officer Lance Cartwright arrived and also was able to help get this citizen. They were able to gain access into the vehicle and bring her to shore and get her medical treatment. And when watching the body camera footage and reviewing what happened, it brought me to tears when I saw Cpl. Weinheimer had the knowledge and foresight to go back under the water and submerge himself into the vehicle just to make sure no one's left behind.”

Ferrin, who suffered a medical emergency before veering off of Hiline Road and into the canal a few weeks ago, was present for the award ceremony Monday. She was submerged underwater for seven to 10 minutes and spent 25 days in the hospital receiving treatment before making what Jordan Johnson described as a miraculous recovery.

She had a chance Monday to personally thank each of the officers who saved her life.

“I am so incredibly grateful,” she said. “I want to thank them for not giving up on me because I was under the water for quite some time. And they didn't quit. They just kept on going down until they got me out and I appreciate and love them so much. I love them too. I am so grateful to have more time to be with my family and my loved ones.”

Schei ended the award ceremony with some kind words for the men and women he calls his brothers and sisters.

“It’s simply heroic of what all these men and women did,” he said. “And I am honored to serve with them, shoulder to shoulder to serve and protect this community. This great community that we live in. And I trust my kids with these guys. I trust my family with these guys.”