Read full article on original website
Related
watervilletimes.com
Art, Music Take Over Saturday In Clinton
A full music lineup, over 50 art and craft vendors, food trucks and activities for kids are all part of this year’s Clinton Art and Music Festival. The annual festival takes place Saturday on the Village Green in Clinton. Event Coordinator Rachel Bartunek said there’s something for everyone at...
Fayetteville wraps up summer with Party in the Plaza
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Set to ring in the summer on June 16, the Village of Fayetteville’s first Party in the Plaza of the year was canceled the day of due to heavy rain. The following month the event went on as planned, but it fell on a day with temperatures in the upper 80s.
Minoa car show highlights discontinued autos
VILLAGE OF MINOA – The gathering of “orphan vehicles” in Minoa’s Lewis Park on Aug. 20 put a spotlight on classic marques produced by now-defunct manufacturers. This year’s event was the eighth in a series of car shows that began with a cruise-in on a sizable front yard in East Syracuse belonging to Victor and Connie Oliver, the husband and wife who still organize the showcase for rarely seen and unheard-of automobiles.
Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!
One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica. In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. Bella Regina closed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
4 Delta Lake lifeguards honored for saving infant's life
It was a slow and rainy day on July 5. Most of the campers had already returned home from the Fourth of July weekend and the beach was empty. It seemed like it would be a slow day until 11:30 a.m. That’s when a frantic 911 call was received about an 11-month-old child not breathing at the campground. Chief lifeguard Olivia Smith was the first lifeguard to the child.
watervilletimes.com
Local Athletes In State Fair Tourney
Three Waterville Central School seniors and a sophomore from Clinton will start their basketball seasons at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. Tyson Maxam and Cole Pearsall have been chosen to play on the Utica Area Commit team coached by Dave Smith, who coaches the West Canada Valley varsity boys team. Clinton sophomore Jameston Stockwell is also on the team, as is Hudson Idzi of Oriskany Falls, a senior at Hamilton Central School.
WKTV
Williams, Conole projected primary winners in NY-22
Republican Brandon Williams and Democrat Francis Conole will face off for the 22nd Congressional District seat come November, based on unofficial elections results from Tuesday’s primary. Williams faced fellow Republican, Steve Wells, of Madison County, during the primary. Wells conceded the race around 10:30 p.m. saying, in part:. "I...
wwnytv.com
Rome NY man dies in ATV crash
TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - A Rome NY man is dead after an ATV accident in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Joseph Royce, 45, died Saturday after the accident on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis. In a press release, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The seven-county North Country region will be allotted four retail cannabis stores. At least to start. The state Office for Cannabis Management based the number on population. In contrast, Manhattan will have 22, Long Island 20, and Brooklyn 19. They’re called Conditional Adult Use Retail...
watervilletimes.com
Mustangs Senior Plays At State Fair
Mount Markham Central School senior Caroline Entwistle will play in the New York State Fair basketball tournament in Syracuse. Entwistle is a member of the Utica Area Commit team, coached by Westmoreland girls coach Jessica Medicis. Waterville senior Natalee Collins is also on the team. The girls tournament is Aug....
WKTV
Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County
LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
ithaca.com
Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute
On August 19, the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) held an eviction blockade and press conference at 417 South Aurora Street. The event was organized to stop Kathy Majors, an immigrant from Laos who has lived in her home on the slopes of South Hill for nearly forty years, from being evicted by Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County. The eviction was scheduled to be conducted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, however it still hasn’t taken place by the time this story went to press.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
watervilletimes.com
CCS Hires Teachers, Aides
The Clinton Central Schools Board of Education met Tuesday evening to discuss new business. CCS Interim Superintendent Dave Langone began the meeting sharing the Senior statistics for graduates entering higher education and the workforce. The District received a letter in the Spring notifying Clinton of two indicators for designation. The...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants In And Near Cooperstown, New York
Cooperstown is known for its ties to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, James Fenimore Cooper, and Lake Otsego. When your attractions draw crowds of tourists, great restaurants spring up and the best ones stick around for a long time. I loved exploring Cooperstown restaurants on my recent visit and I’ve listed my favorites below in no particular order.
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
3 Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 5 in Herkimer
A head-on crash along Route 5 in the town of Herkimer has claimed three lives. New York State Police say the collision occurred with such force that it took first responder approximately an hour to remove the victims from the vehicles. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Sean Bracken was traveling eastbound on Route 5 at about 10:30 on Sunday night when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Ryan Harrington, who was traveling westbound.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)
Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
Comments / 0