Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
watervilletimes.com
Art, Music Take Over Saturday In Clinton
A full music lineup, over 50 art and craft vendors, food trucks and activities for kids are all part of this year’s Clinton Art and Music Festival. The annual festival takes place Saturday on the Village Green in Clinton. Event Coordinator Rachel Bartunek said there’s something for everyone at...
watervilletimes.com
Country Berries
Colleen Baldwin of Waterville and her daughter Briana Lewis have opened their store, Country Berries Primitive, in the Triangle Building on Main Street in Waterville. The store features handcrafted items for indoor and outdoor decorating. Country Berries is open Wednesdays 5:30 to 8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
watervilletimes.com
Canadarago Bass Event Lures 86
The Richfield Springs Community Center held its annual Bass Fishing Tournament Fundraiser at the Canadarago Lake New York State Boat Launch in July. With a total of 42 boats and 86 anglers, the event drew the largest turnout in the tournament’s history. Contest winners are determined by weighing the...
watervilletimes.com
Local Athletes In State Fair Tourney
Three Waterville Central School seniors and a sophomore from Clinton will start their basketball seasons at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. Tyson Maxam and Cole Pearsall have been chosen to play on the Utica Area Commit team coached by Dave Smith, who coaches the West Canada Valley varsity boys team. Clinton sophomore Jameston Stockwell is also on the team, as is Hudson Idzi of Oriskany Falls, a senior at Hamilton Central School.
Comments / 0