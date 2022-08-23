Three Waterville Central School seniors and a sophomore from Clinton will start their basketball seasons at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. Tyson Maxam and Cole Pearsall have been chosen to play on the Utica Area Commit team coached by Dave Smith, who coaches the West Canada Valley varsity boys team. Clinton sophomore Jameston Stockwell is also on the team, as is Hudson Idzi of Oriskany Falls, a senior at Hamilton Central School.

WATERVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO