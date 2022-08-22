Various theories have been proposed for the nature of dark energy. It is therefore essential to directly verify or rule out these theories by experiment. Despite substantial efforts in astrophysical observations and laboratory experiments, previous tests are not sufficiently accurate to provide decisive conclusions as to the validity of these theories. One particularly compelling idea-the so-called chameleon theory-describes an ultra-light scalar field that couples to normal-matter fields and leaves measurable effects that are not explained by the four fundamental interactions, a so-called fifth force. Here, using a diamagnetically levitated force sensor, we extend previous tests by nearly two orders of magnitude, covering the entire physically plausible parameter space of cosmologically viable chameleon models. We find no evidence for the fifth force predicted by chameleon models. Our results decisively rule out the basic chameleon model as a candidate for dark energy and demonstrate the robustness of laboratory experiments for unveiling the nature of dark energy in the future. The methodology developed here could be further applied to study a broad range of fundamental physics.

