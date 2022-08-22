Read full article on original website
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic
Within 24 hours of accessing the first stage of Australia’s newest supercomputing system, researchers have processed a series of radio telescope observations, including a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The very high data rates and the enormous data volumes from new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) need highly capable software running on supercomputers. This is where the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre comes into play, with a newly launched supercomputer called Setonix – named after Western Australia’s favourite animal, the quokka (Setonix brachyurus). ASKAP, which consists of 36 dish antennas that work together as one telescope,...
Scientists Achieved Self-Sustaining Nuclear Fusion… But Now They Can't Replicate It
Scientists have confirmed that last year, for the first time in the lab, they achieved a fusion reaction that self-perpetuates (instead of fizzling out) – bringing us closer to replicating the chemical reaction that powers the Sun. However, they aren't exactly sure how to recreate the experiment. Nuclear fusion occurs when two atoms combine to create a heavier atom, releasing a huge burst of energy in the process. It's a process often found in nature, but it's very difficult to replicate in the lab because it needs a high-energy environment to keep the reaction going. The Sun generates energy using nuclear fusion – by...
Large 'Cannibal' Solar Flare On the Way, Scientists Worried of Potential Radiation Storm
Earth is at risk of "radiation storms" and "cannibal" Sun eruptions due to solar storms. Major interruptions might befall the aircraft as a "cannibal" solar flare hurtles toward the US. Cannibal Coronal Mass Ejection. According to space-weather researchers, a cannibal coronal mass ejection (CME) may be headed for Earth. The...
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope makes first ever detection of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system
NASA's James Webb telescope has detected carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system for the first time. The discovery is important because it suggests the $10 billion (£7.4 billion) observatory may be able to detect and measure the gas in the thinner atmospheres of smaller, rocky planets that could host life.
Researchers have discovered a material that can 'remember' like a human
Could this material have a brain?
Space mission shows Earth's water may be from asteroids, study says
Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids from the outer edges of the solar system, scientists said after analyzing rare samples collected on a six-year Japanese space mission.In a quest to shed light on the origins of life and the formation of the universe, researchers are scrutinizing material brought back to earth in 2020 from the asteroid Ryugu.Japan's Hayabusa2 probe, which is roughly the size of a refrigerator, launched in December 2014, landing on the diamond-shaped asteroid Ryugu, which means "dragon palace" in Japanese, located 185 million miles away. When it plummeted to Earth in 2020, the capsule...
Where do electrons get energy to spin around an atom's nucleus?
Electrons were once thought to orbit a nucleus much as planets orbit the sun. That picture has since been obliterated by modern quantum mechanics.
China Will Ultimately Overtake the U.S. in Outer Space, a New Study Warns
A new military study warns that China is on track to become the world's dominant space power in the next generation
What do black holes sound like? Like a vision of heaven or hell
Nasa has released amazing audio from a pair of black holes that was captured by one of its space telescopes.So what does a black hole sound like? Hell — or maybe heaven. Based on new work by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Chandra X-ray Center, it depends on the black hole, and how you listen.Vacuous space, for the most part, lacks a continuous medium for the transmission of sound waves. But sound is just one kind of wave, and Nasa and the Chandra X-ray Center have built up a catalog of celestial “sonifications,” taking the emissions of space objects observed...
Experiments with levitated force sensor challenge theories of dark energy
Various theories have been proposed for the nature of dark energy. It is therefore essential to directly verify or rule out these theories by experiment. Despite substantial efforts in astrophysical observations and laboratory experiments, previous tests are not sufficiently accurate to provide decisive conclusions as to the validity of these theories. One particularly compelling idea-the so-called chameleon theory-describes an ultra-light scalar field that couples to normal-matter fields and leaves measurable effects that are not explained by the four fundamental interactions, a so-called fifth force. Here, using a diamagnetically levitated force sensor, we extend previous tests by nearly two orders of magnitude, covering the entire physically plausible parameter space of cosmologically viable chameleon models. We find no evidence for the fifth force predicted by chameleon models. Our results decisively rule out the basic chameleon model as a candidate for dark energy and demonstrate the robustness of laboratory experiments for unveiling the nature of dark energy in the future. The methodology developed here could be further applied to study a broad range of fundamental physics.
NASA's Webb telescope captures first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide on exoplanet WASP-39b.
Scientists develop active and smart terahertz electro-optic modulator
Recently, a research group led by Prof. Sheng Zhigao from the High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) investigated an active and smart terahertz electro-optic modulator. Their related results were published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. Terahertz (THz) technology has...
NASA reveals new Webb telescope images of the solar system's largest planet: "We've never seen Jupiter like this"
The world's newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released the shots Monday of the solar system's biggest planet. The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.
Astronomers Reveal a Black Hole's Photon Ring For The Very First Time
In 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope gave us our first direct image of a black hole. It was a powerful image, but not one with much detail. It looks like a blurry orange donut. To be fair, the real meat of the discovery was in the data, not the image....
NASA released the sounds of a black hole 200 million light-years away
Sound waves from the black hole are '288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency.'
Samples From Asteroid Ryugu Contain Bits That Came From Outside the Solar System
Long before our Sun began to form, stars were dying in our part of the galaxy. One of them exploded as a supernova. The catastrophe created minute grains of dust and the force of the explosion blasted through a nearby cloud of gas and dust. That action seeded the cloud with “alien” materials from the dead star. The shock wave from the supernova also caused the cloud to collapse in on itself to create the Sun. The “leftovers” of the cloud became the planets, moons, rings, comets, and asteroids of our solar system.
Scientists propose new charge separation strategy in ferroelectric photocatalysts
Ferroelectrics are photocatalytic candidates for solar fuel production. However, the performance of ferroelectric photocatalysts is often moderate and cannot achieve overall water splitting. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Li Can and Prof. Fan Fengtao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences...
Small molecules, giant (surface) potential
In a molecular feat akin to getting pedestrians in a scramble crosswalk to spontaneously start walking in step, researchers at Kyushu University have created a series of molecules that tend to face the same direction to form a "giant surface potential" when evaporated onto a surface. The researchers hope to...
Scientists realize nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene
Isoprene is used as a precursor to produce terpenes and terpenoids. However, the direct catalytic conversion of isoprene to terpenoids is challenging. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Chen Qing'an from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) realized nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene to access a series of unnatural chiral monoterpenoids bearing a quaternary carbon stereocenter.
