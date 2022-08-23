ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
wjct.org

Media roundtable; JME DJ Sessions

Today’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. The Jacksonville sheriff race is going to a runoff election as Republican T.K. Waters faces Democrat Lakesha Burton in November. Meanwhile, Democrat Charlie Crist easily defeated Nikki Fried in the primary and will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall.
wjct.org

Student arrested for threatening school shooting at Atlantic Coast High

School police arrested an Atlantic Coast High School student within three hours after the student posted a threat to shoot up the school on social media, according to the district. After initiating a code yellow security status during Thursday morning's investigation, the school returned to normal operations by noon. In...
