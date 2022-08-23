Read full article on original website
Policy, poverty compound the problem: Kern officials discuss why county claims top homicide rate for 5th year per AG
A Kern County sheriff’s deputy. Two girls, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old. A 78-year-old woman. These people are just a few of the victims of local homicides in 2021, Kern County’s deadliest year of homicides since 2012, according to data from the California Attorney General’s Office released last week.
'So senseless and tragic': Hundreds honor CDCR counselor at vigil
Hundreds descended upon the parking lot at Target at The Shops at Riverwalk on Sunday to remember a corrections counselor who was shot and killed at the same spot last week. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds near the chargers for electric cars. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the case.
It's job fair season in Kern
Those seeking employment in Kern County need look no further than Bakersfield City Hall or the County of Kern Administrative Center, as the city and the county have lots of positions available for job-seekers. The city of Bakersfield saw 500 to 600 potential applicants Friday afternoon at its first-ever job...
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
SNAP! — Back2School supply distribution
There were plenty of happy faces at the Boys and Girls Club's Armstrong Youth Center on Aug. 12 as children received backpacks and school supplies to start the school year off right. The effort was backed by donations from the Rotary Club of Bakersfield East, Acceptance Insurance, Pacific Gas and...
Funeral services for Aug. 27, 2022
Craig Harrison, 55, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Basham & Lara Funeral Care Chapel, 343 State Ave., Shafter. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Seven not so lucky for seven area teams
The number seven has been given plenty of praise as a lucky number over the years, but on Friday night, that was far from the truth. Of the 16 games played featuring Kern County teams, seven of the losing teams scored exactly — you guessed it — seven points.
