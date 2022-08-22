ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Law & Crime

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
FLORIDA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations

Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Rhode Island State
Law & Crime

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorneys Sue Client and Family for Nearly $1 Million After Repeatedly Complaining of ‘Ability to Meet Her Financial Obligations’

A Colorado law firm that represented convicted sex trafficker and onetime politically connected socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is suing their former high-profile client and some of her family members for nearly $1 million in allegedly unpaid legal fees. Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, P.C. sued Maxwell, her brother, Kevin Maxwell, and...
DENVER, CO
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Former congressman charged with fraud, money laundering

Former Rep. TJ Cox (D-Calif.) has been indicted on 28 counts related to financial and campaign contribution fraud, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. The one-term congressman is charged with “15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud, and one count of campaign contribution fraud,” according to a release from the Justice Department.
FRESNO, CA
Pocono Update

US Special Agent Charged With Defrauding Government

Thomas Hartley of Henryville, PA, was charged Tuesday with defrauding the government of $260,000 through multiple schemes. Hartley, age 48, is a Special Agent from the U.S. Department of Labor. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley submitted false documents to the Department of the Army while on leave from his position with the Department of Labor and serving with the New Jersey National Guard. This led to Hartley obtaining approximately $23,580 in housing allowance funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley fraudulently applied for and collected unemployment benefits by claiming he was unemployed while serving full-time active duty with the New Jersey National Guard. Further, Hartley failed to disclose that he was on military leave from his full-time federal civilian employment with the United States Department of Labor. Hartley thereby collected approximately $60,284 in unemployment compensation funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment also charges Hartley with fraudulently obtaining approximately $127,000 from his Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) by falsely claiming that he was not married when he was. Hartley thereby transferred the funds to himself personally or to a bank account solely in his name, without the knowledge or consent of his wife. Finally, the second superseding indictment charges Hartley with fraud in connection with filing a lost wage claim with USAA Insurance following an automobile accident. Hartley falsely claimed that he had lost wages as a result of the automobile accident while suspended without pay from the Department of Labor due to an ongoing criminal investigation. Hartley thereby collected approximately $50,000 in lost wage benefits to which he was not entitled.
HENRYVILLE, PA
TaxBuzz

Billionaire Tax Evader Robert Brockman Dead at 81, Trial Halted

Billionaire Robert Brockman, charged in the largest tax evasion case in U.S. history, is dead at age 81, halting his trial. In June 2022, the former CEO was ruled competent to stand trial in the largest tax evasion case to ever be filed in United States. This ruling came despite arguments of incompetence from his defense attorneys.
abovethelaw.com

Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge

Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Marines threaten to defy US court, discharge unvaccinated corporal: Report

A corporal in the U.S. Marines was threatened with discharge on Friday for being unvaccinated against COVID-19 — an act that would defy a court order made one day earlier. A federal judge granted an injunction blocking the Marine Corps from punishing service members to enforce the military-wide vaccine mandate.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Ordered to Explain Third-Party Document Review Demand (2)

Former President Donald Trump was ordered to further explain the legal basis for his. seeking appointment of a neutral third-party to review documents seized by the FBI during a search at his Mar-a-Lago home. US District Judge. Aileen M. Cannon. in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday ordered Trump’s lawyers...
POTUS

