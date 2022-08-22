Read full article on original website
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Federal Judge Finds ‘Chalking Tires’ Is Unconstitutional, Orders City to Pay $1 Per Violation
A woman who fought her parking tickets in a class-action case all the way up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit was vindicated by a lower court on Monday, which recognized the parking police practice of “chalking tires” as an unconstitutional “search” in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
Former Prosecutor Pleads Guilty to Kissing Defendant in Courthouse Office and Having Her Remove a ‘Portion of Her Clothing’
A now-former eastern Missouri prosecutor has pleaded guilty to federal charges for “admitted sexual contact with a defendant” in his courthouse office and then lying about it during an FBI probe, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday. James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, 40, pleaded guilty to two...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorneys Sue Client and Family for Nearly $1 Million After Repeatedly Complaining of ‘Ability to Meet Her Financial Obligations’
A Colorado law firm that represented convicted sex trafficker and onetime politically connected socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is suing their former high-profile client and some of her family members for nearly $1 million in allegedly unpaid legal fees. Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, P.C. sued Maxwell, her brother, Kevin Maxwell, and...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
BLM activist leader of shuttered Boston charity requests unemployment benefits amid federal fraud case
A Black Lives Matter activist whose Boston anti-violence non-profit was shut down last month as a federal fraud case against her and her husband continues to unfold wants unemployment benefits. Monica Cannon-Grant, 41, who formerly headed the non-profit Violence in Boston, and her husband, Clark Grant, 38, were federally indicted...
Former congressman charged with fraud, money laundering
Former Rep. TJ Cox (D-Calif.) has been indicted on 28 counts related to financial and campaign contribution fraud, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. The one-term congressman is charged with “15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud, and one count of campaign contribution fraud,” according to a release from the Justice Department.
US Special Agent Charged With Defrauding Government
Thomas Hartley of Henryville, PA, was charged Tuesday with defrauding the government of $260,000 through multiple schemes. Hartley, age 48, is a Special Agent from the U.S. Department of Labor. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley submitted false documents to the Department of the Army while on leave from his position with the Department of Labor and serving with the New Jersey National Guard. This led to Hartley obtaining approximately $23,580 in housing allowance funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley fraudulently applied for and collected unemployment benefits by claiming he was unemployed while serving full-time active duty with the New Jersey National Guard. Further, Hartley failed to disclose that he was on military leave from his full-time federal civilian employment with the United States Department of Labor. Hartley thereby collected approximately $60,284 in unemployment compensation funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment also charges Hartley with fraudulently obtaining approximately $127,000 from his Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) by falsely claiming that he was not married when he was. Hartley thereby transferred the funds to himself personally or to a bank account solely in his name, without the knowledge or consent of his wife. Finally, the second superseding indictment charges Hartley with fraud in connection with filing a lost wage claim with USAA Insurance following an automobile accident. Hartley falsely claimed that he had lost wages as a result of the automobile accident while suspended without pay from the Department of Labor due to an ongoing criminal investigation. Hartley thereby collected approximately $50,000 in lost wage benefits to which he was not entitled.
Judge gives Trump until Friday to clarify request for special master on records seized by FBI
A federal judge on Tuesday responded to former President Trump’s lawsuit requesting a special master to review the documents collected by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago residence, giving Trump a Friday deadline to clarify his request. U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon issued...
Billionaire Tax Evader Robert Brockman Dead at 81, Trial Halted
Billionaire Robert Brockman, charged in the largest tax evasion case in U.S. history, is dead at age 81, halting his trial. In June 2022, the former CEO was ruled competent to stand trial in the largest tax evasion case to ever be filed in United States. This ruling came despite arguments of incompetence from his defense attorneys.
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new financial charges
The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son.
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
Trump-tied attorney who helped craft fake electors strategy resists grand jury subpoena
Kenneth Chesebro said he had been instructed to maintain privileges with the Trump campaign, which employed him. It’s not entirely clear if that’s true.
CNBC
Trump sues to block DOJ from reviewing materials FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago until watchdog appointed
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to appoint a special watchdog to review documents seized from his Florida home by the FBI as part of a criminal investigation of records removed from the White House. Trump's lawsuit also asks the judge to block the Department...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marines threaten to defy US court, discharge unvaccinated corporal: Report
A corporal in the U.S. Marines was threatened with discharge on Friday for being unvaccinated against COVID-19 — an act that would defy a court order made one day earlier. A federal judge granted an injunction blocking the Marine Corps from punishing service members to enforce the military-wide vaccine mandate.
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Ordered to Explain Third-Party Document Review Demand (2)
Former President Donald Trump was ordered to further explain the legal basis for his. seeking appointment of a neutral third-party to review documents seized by the FBI during a search at his Mar-a-Lago home. US District Judge. Aileen M. Cannon. in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday ordered Trump’s lawyers...
Judge Orders DOJ to Redact Affidavit Justifying Search of Trump's Home in Classified Docs Investigation
A Florida judge ordered federal prosecutors to redact portions of the affidavit used to justify the search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in a criminal investigation of the alleged mishandling of White House records. "This is going to be a considered, careful process," Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said in a...
