Thomas Hartley of Henryville, PA, was charged Tuesday with defrauding the government of $260,000 through multiple schemes. Hartley, age 48, is a Special Agent from the U.S. Department of Labor. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley submitted false documents to the Department of the Army while on leave from his position with the Department of Labor and serving with the New Jersey National Guard. This led to Hartley obtaining approximately $23,580 in housing allowance funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley fraudulently applied for and collected unemployment benefits by claiming he was unemployed while serving full-time active duty with the New Jersey National Guard. Further, Hartley failed to disclose that he was on military leave from his full-time federal civilian employment with the United States Department of Labor. Hartley thereby collected approximately $60,284 in unemployment compensation funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment also charges Hartley with fraudulently obtaining approximately $127,000 from his Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) by falsely claiming that he was not married when he was. Hartley thereby transferred the funds to himself personally or to a bank account solely in his name, without the knowledge or consent of his wife. Finally, the second superseding indictment charges Hartley with fraud in connection with filing a lost wage claim with USAA Insurance following an automobile accident. Hartley falsely claimed that he had lost wages as a result of the automobile accident while suspended without pay from the Department of Labor due to an ongoing criminal investigation. Hartley thereby collected approximately $50,000 in lost wage benefits to which he was not entitled.

HENRYVILLE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO