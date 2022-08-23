Read full article on original website
On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and will be out indefinitely. Fernando Tatis Sr. believes that “all of baseball” loses as a result of his son’s — Fernando Tatis Jr. — 80-game PED suspension, but there has been a new development that creates promise for his return. At last, Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has been chronically injured.
Arte Moreno is exploring selling the Angels. Will the team move? Who will take over? What's next for Shohei Ohtani? Early answers to key questions.
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of baseball’s most effective bullpens, and it may soon be getting a boost as multiple relief pitchers are out on a rehab assignment. Blake Treinen is nearing the end of his and is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 2, one after rosters expand to 28 players.
PHILADELPHIA -- — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Los Angeles Dodgers (86-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-70, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a four-game series. Miami has a 25-33 record at home and a...
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
One of the most disliked team owners in sports made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, and it is one that has Los Angeles Angels fans excited for the future. The Angels have announced that owner Arte Moreno is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise. Moreno, 76, said in the press release that “now is the time” for him and his family to move on from running the team.
Farhan Zaidi understands the current frustrations surrounding an underwhelming Giants roster and will look to address each and every one of them in the offseason. Following their franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the 2022 Giants (61-61) have taken a significant step backward, and fans understandably have been frustrated. Zaidi joined...
