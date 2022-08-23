ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts React to the Max Muncy Extension

On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September

We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. out indefinitely as he undergoes shoulder surgery

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and will be out indefinitely. Fernando Tatis Sr. believes that “all of baseball” loses as a result of his son’s — Fernando Tatis Jr. — 80-game PED suspension, but there has been a new development that creates promise for his return. At last, Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has been chronically injured.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

2022 Giveaways At Dodger Stadium: Mystery Dodgers World Series Rings

When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Andrew Heaney
ESPN

Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5

PHILADELPHIA -- — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Marlins start 4-game series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-70, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a four-game series. Miami has a 25-33 record at home and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Major League Baseball
FOX Sports

Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Arte Moreno excites Angels fans with surprise announcement

One of the most disliked team owners in sports made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, and it is one that has Los Angeles Angels fans excited for the future. The Angels have announced that owner Arte Moreno is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise. Moreno, 76, said in the press release that “now is the time” for him and his family to move on from running the team.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Zaidi details offseason plan to address Giants' roster frustrations

Farhan Zaidi understands the current frustrations surrounding an underwhelming Giants roster and will look to address each and every one of them in the offseason. Following their franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the 2022 Giants (61-61) have taken a significant step backward, and fans understandably have been frustrated. Zaidi joined...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy