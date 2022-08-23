ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns Fan Goes Viral For Despicable T-Shirt Referencing Deshaun Watson | What Did It Say?

By Devon POV Mason
 5 days ago
Comments / 95

Chuck Heiner
5d ago

first of all, Watson & the Brown's organization deserve it!. they made themselves the laughingstock of the NFL once again. second, how many believe that THIS APOLOGY from Watson is sincere? Up to k ow, he has maintained that he did NOTHING WRONG & NOW he finally apologizes? So (DONT) GO BROWNS!

Theresa Secor
5d ago

I'm a huge Browns fan, but this is what continues to make Cleveland Browns a complete joke. This is so unacceptable

20-20
5d ago

I won’t even bother reading this article. I am sick of women being referred to as THE B WORD. If people can use the B word then I guess I can go backwards and start using THE N WORD!

