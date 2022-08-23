Cleveland Browns Fan Goes Viral For Despicable T-Shirt Referencing Deshaun Watson | What Did It Say?

Read full article on original website
Chuck Heiner
5d ago
first of all, Watson & the Brown's organization deserve it!. they made themselves the laughingstock of the NFL once again. second, how many believe that THIS APOLOGY from Watson is sincere? Up to k ow, he has maintained that he did NOTHING WRONG & NOW he finally apologizes? So (DONT) GO BROWNS!
Reply(4)
18
Theresa Secor
5d ago
I'm a huge Browns fan, but this is what continues to make Cleveland Browns a complete joke. This is so unacceptable
Reply(5)
15
20-20
5d ago
I won’t even bother reading this article. I am sick of women being referred to as THE B WORD. If people can use the B word then I guess I can go backwards and start using THE N WORD!
Reply(3)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Comments / 95