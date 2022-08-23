Read full article on original website
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Treatments For Dark Spots, Once And For All
Typically caused by sun exposure and general aging, hyperpigmentation is a common beauty issue that many of us will run into at some point in our lives. While dark spots shouldn’t be reason for alarm, you may find yourself wishing for a more even skin tone. Luckily, there are many treatments and products out there that can help you target this particular problem. But which ones will work the best?
4 Anti-Aging Face Serums That Work Like Botox In A Bottle, Experts Say
This post has been updated since its initial 05/09/21 publish date to include more expert insight. A good serum can make all the difference in your skincare, especially when it comes to hiding signs of aging. Whether you’re concerned about wrinkles, sagging skin, or uneven skin tone, chances are there’s a product designed particularly for your needs. The challenge? Finding the right one for you. To make it a little easier (and much less daunting), we rounded up 4 face serums that work better than botox. With incredible customer reviews and ratings, these facial serums address key signs of aging, helping you achieve the youthful complexion you’re after.
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts
This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now
Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
I’m a hair expert – five best and worst shampoos starting from $2 at Target and they could make your hair lifeless
HAIRCARE doesn’t have to be expensive to be effective - and an expert has revealed which ones to buy as well as avoid at Target. Department stores have recently started selling quality haircare products as top stylists have teamed up with major retailers. While stores have definitely stepped up...
3 Super-Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip On Over 40 For Glowing Skin
Achieving glowing, youthful skin is about more than applying the right products to your face. While nailing your anti-aging skincare routine is definitely important, it’s also crucial to consider what you’re putting into your body, as your diet plays a major role in the health of your skin. This includes not only what you eat, but also what you drink. Of course, you probably already know that ample hydration is essential—but have you considered that you can hydrate with more than just plain old water? In fact, there are a few nutrient-rich beverages that may be able to take your skin to the next level if you sip on them regularly.
Best Skincare Products to Remove Dark Spots and Hyperpigmentation
Sometimes when you get a pimple, it heals quickly, leaving no evidence in its wake. That’s the ideal situation, at least aside from having no pimples in the first place. But other times—and increasingly with age—those pimples and other wounds can leave dark marks on your skin for months before they finally disappear. This fun […]
Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
The 23 Best Lip Plumpers for a Naturally Plump Pout
According to Google Trends, search interest in lip plumpers has skyrocketed since May 2021. The sudden rise in popularity may be in part due to a few recent viral TikTok videos showcasing how effectively lip plumpers can volumize a pout. The lip-plumping serums and lip glosses’ popularity could also be attributed to the change in lip filler trends, with many filler-proud celebrities announcing in recent years that they’re allowing their fillers to dissolve. A natural lip-plumping alternative to fillers, the best lip plumpers can provide a temporary add volume to your lips without the needle. A topical plumper is any lip...
Sparse and Over-plucked Brows Are No Match for This “Miracle” Serum
Despite being in a bushy brow renaissance, there was a time not too long ago when plucking eyebrows into submission was commonplace. In fact, plucking was so fashionable for so long that many of us are still suffering the consequences of shaping our brows into fine lines, only having to draw them back in on a daily basis. But according to reviewers who have tried the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius Conditioning Brow Serum, their outdated thin brows have entered a new era, with one person writing that they now have to trim their brows on a weekly basis. Brow Genius uses...
Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Serum For Glowing Skin Refines Pores, Reduces Lines & Primes Skin
Maintaining a healthy, glowing complexion can be quite a chore if you don’t have a skincare routine in place that you love. Most times, keeping your complexion healthy requires a ton of time and expensive products, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead of relying on multiple products for firm, radiant, and smooth skin, make sure you have these Victoria Beckham-approved serum in your cabinet. The former Spice Girl, turns to them to keep her skin bouncy and youthful. And for a limited time, the Glow Drops are 15 percent off with the exclusive code HOWL15. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s...
Sephora’s Clean Skin Gel Cleanser Easily Removes a Full Face of Makeup
My sensitive skin can get irritated fast. So finding a gentle face wash like Sephora Collection Clean Skin Gel Cleanser with Prebiotics, which has a lightweight gel consistency, has made a world of difference in the appearance and feel of my skin post-cleanse. By easing my irritable skin with soothing aloe vera, this cleanser washes away my makeup from the day without causing redness or dry patches around my laugh lines. Plus, because of its texture, my mascara almost melts off. No tugging or post-cleanse clean-up is necessary. The silky aloe-infused formula leaves my skin feeling softer, smoother, and clearer. As if it’s not already doing a great job of cleansing my skin already, I like to rub this cleanser into my damp skin, letting the product sit for a minute and work its magic. All this to say, I never skip a facial cleanse with results like these.
3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
TRIED IT: Milani Cosmetics’ Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum Got My Skin Right
Milani Cosmetics' Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum is the answer for a lit-from-within glow.
Finally! A Matching Lounge Set You Can Actually Wear Out and About
This set from Corski is made for lounging, but it's definitely stylish enough to wear out with the right accessories — details
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
Best protein powder for women 2022
Build lean muscle and improve hair, nail and skin health with our pick of the best protein powders for women
