REI’s store in Berkeley, Calif. is the now the outdoor retailer’s second national location to unionize. Full- and part-time workers at the Bay Area REI on Thursday voted in favor of joining the 30,000-member United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 Union (UFCW Local 5), according to the National Labor Relations Board. The mail-in ballot election saw 56 store associates, managers, operational specialists, technicians and others vote for union representation, while 38 voted against. UFCW Local 5 director Jim Araby told local news outlet Fox KTVU that the decision will result in about 120 more members joining the union. With 10 other...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO