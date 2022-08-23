Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
Dodgers News: Doc Provides Pregame Injury Update On Three Missing Players
As postseason quickly approaches, there’s lots of looming anxiety around the status of a few key players.Before Saturday’s game, Dave Roberts provided a little relief for LA fans:. Gavin Lux Still Missing From Lineup. The 24-year-old second baseman has yet to make an appearance since his Monday start....
Dodgers News: LA Prospect Leads Oklahoma City to Victory Saturday Night
Dodgers are LOADED with top prospects. MLB.com currently ranks LA’s minor league system at No. 2 behind the Baltimore Orioles who sit at forth in their division compared to the Dodgers who have the best record in baseball. Last night, one of the Dodgers top prospects and recent participant...
Dodgers News: Relievers Blake Treinen and Tommy Kahnle Rehab Update
Injuries have come left and right for the Dodgers in the 2022 season especially in the pitching department. We found out last week that Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will miss the remainder of the season and all of next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. And reliever Daniel Hudson will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL against the Atlanta Braves in a game in late June.
Dodgers Dave Roberts Provides Updates on Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Lux and More
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts met with Kirsten Watson and other media in the visitors’ dugout at Miami’s loanDepot park prior to Friday’s series opener with the Marlins. Doc answered questions about Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Lux, and more. Update on Lux’s neck issue. Roberts was asked how...
Dodgers News: Outman Continues to Make Noise Out in OKC
After what will go down as one of the best major league debut performances in Dodgers and even MLB history, James Outman continues the shine a month later. Notably, all six of his RBIs either gave Oklahoma City the lead or tied the game. When Outman stepped up to the...
Dodgers: Does Walker Buehler’s Injury Mean a Big Contract for Julio Urias?
In this week’s Roundtable, the panel features Clint, Doug, and Eric this week to discuss the latest in Dodgers Nation and on the MLB news front. First up, thoughts on Walker Buehler’s injury and what it means for the 2023 starting rotation and Julio Urias’ future with the Dodgers. Plus thoughts on Chris Taylor’s struggles and Angels’ owner Arte Moreno finally, mercifully planning on selling the team.
Dodgers News: Doc Considers Mookie Betts “One of the Best in the Game” After Marlins Win
After Friday night’s show, there’s no doubt about it that the name of Mookie Betts has and will continue to go down in history. That’s his goal with every single game he plays. The 29-year-old outfielder had himself quite the night on Friday keeping the Dodgers alive...
2022 Dodgers Favorite Baseball Movies Might Surprise Fans
It has been a long time coming for the Dodgers to host their annual Blue Diamond Gala. Players showed up and showed out in formal attire with their family and loved ones by their side back in June. This was the first time Dodger Stadium was able to host the...
Dodgers News: Doc Reacts to CT3’s Current Hitting Slump
Chris Taylor was a major keep this past off-season when he entered as a free agent. After losing utility players and fan favorites, Kike Hernandez and Joc Pederson a couple seasons ago, it was vital for the Dodgers front office to keep CT3. A playoff hero and the best hitter...
Dodgers News: Predicted NL Cy Young Candidate Shines In the Month of August
Julio Urias is having one hell of a 2022 season. He just completed his 25th start of the season in which he threw a gem. The 26-year-old went a full 6 innings, threw for 7 K’s, 4 BB’s, with 1 hit and 1 ER. Rounding out a total of 101 pitches, he collected his 14th win of the season.
Dodgers vs Marlins: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 26
The Dodgers will send All-Star Tyler Anderson to the mound in the series opener in Miami. Los Angeles swept the Marlins at Dodger Stadium last weekend, part of a 5-1 homestand that also saw them win a series over the Brewers. As of 10 am Pacific time, less than six...
Dodgers News: Struggling Bats and Sixth Inning Error Costs Dodgers a 2-1 Loss
Despite securing a late inning win just the night before, the Dodgers were unable to mirror that success on Saturday afternoon. And unfortunately, the Marlins only needed 2 hours (and 17 minutes to be exact) to get the job done. The three-headed monster between Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, and Freddie...
Dodgers News: Thompson Has Himself Quite the Week Against Brewers and Marlins
The big debate of the season has been over playing time for Trayce Thompson. The 31-year-old continues to show out each time he steps into the game. The guy is everywhere. Whether it’s robbing a player from getting a base hit by making a leaping catch against the wall or securing a base hit for himself while having one of the highest OPS in the game this year.
Dodgers: Urias Holds it Down on Defense While Offense Came Alive on Sunday
The Dodgers lost a tough one last night against Miami’s best pitcher and one of the best pitchers in the league, Sandy Alcantara. However, today LA had their lefty ace on the mound, Julio Urias, and he pitched like the Cy Young candidate he should be. Urias shoved against...
Dodgers 2023 Schedule: Yankees Come to Dodger Stadium in Early June
With the release of the Dodgers’ 2023 schedule on Wednesday, there’s a lot to be excited about as the Dodgers hopefully look to defend their 2022 World Series title. It’s always big news when the New York Yankees come to town. The Yankees, like the Dodgers, have a nationwide fanbase, so you can find fans of the Bombers wherever you go. You can also find plenty of people who despise the Yankees, so there’s passion on both sides wherever they go.
