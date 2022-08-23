ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run

The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Relievers Blake Treinen and Tommy Kahnle Rehab Update

Injuries have come left and right for the Dodgers in the 2022 season especially in the pitching department. We found out last week that Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will miss the remainder of the season and all of next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. And reliever Daniel Hudson will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL against the Atlanta Braves in a game in late June.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Does Walker Buehler’s Injury Mean a Big Contract for Julio Urias?

In this week’s Roundtable, the panel features Clint, Doug, and Eric this week to discuss the latest in Dodgers Nation and on the MLB news front. First up, thoughts on Walker Buehler’s injury and what it means for the 2023 starting rotation and Julio Urias’ future with the Dodgers. Plus thoughts on Chris Taylor’s struggles and Angels’ owner Arte Moreno finally, mercifully planning on selling the team.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers 2023 Schedule: Yankees Come to Dodger Stadium in Early June

With the release of the Dodgers’ 2023 schedule on Wednesday, there’s a lot to be excited about as the Dodgers hopefully look to defend their 2022 World Series title. It’s always big news when the New York Yankees come to town. The Yankees, like the Dodgers, have a nationwide fanbase, so you can find fans of the Bombers wherever you go. You can also find plenty of people who despise the Yankees, so there’s passion on both sides wherever they go.
Dodgers Nation

