LIST: Rumored haunted hotels to check out in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Have you ever heard of dark tourism? It’s when tourists plan and book a vacation centering around spooky, supernatural and sometimes dark folklore.

Every state has its ghost stories and here in Hawaii, the different islands have ghost stories of their own.

Haunted Rooms, a website where you can read about haunted hotels and book ghost tours, came out with their list of haunted hotels to visit in Hawaii.

In their study, they claimed Hawaii isn’t always about sunshine, rainbows and catching the perfect wave. Some people come to Hawaii to experience the alleged haunted hotels.

Haunted Hotels in Hawaii:

  • Volcano House Hotel – Big Island
  • Kona Sheraton – Big Island
  • Waikiki Prince Hotel – Oahu

According to Haunted Rooms, some guests of the Volcano House Hotel report seeing a ‘ghostly’ white dog on the entrance road that leads up to the hotel. Other guests have reported seeing an elderly woman in guests’ rooms.

Kona Sheraton is built where King Kamehameha’s hale once stood, and because of that, some people report seeing paranormal activity. It’s been reported that some guests even hear faints sounds of a battle and have seen what looks to be warriors.

Have you ever noticed strange lights near and around Waikiki Prince Hotel? If you have, then you are not the only one! Haunted Rooms report people have noticed luggage getting moved around and unexplained whispering.

To read the full list of all eight haunted hotels they have listed, head to the Haunted Rooms’ website.

BEAT OF HAWAII

210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports

It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
KITV.com

Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
