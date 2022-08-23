Read full article on original website
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
New Show ‘The Football Playbook’ With Ric Launches Monday!
A brand new show launches this Monday, August 29th, as ‘The Football Playbook’ debuts on Jakib Media.
The NFL Insiders Who Are Embracing Fantasy Football
The lines between league talent evaluators and fantasy analysts are blurring.
Atlanta Braves Mascot Pummels Little Kids In Football At Falcons Game
Blooper lowered the boom on several peewee leaguers at halftime.
