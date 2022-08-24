Ex-Alabama legislator arrested on a sex abuse charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on a sex abuse charge, police said.

Perry Hooper, Jr., 67, was charged with first-degree sex abuse related in connection to an incident that occurred in downtown Montgomery Aug. 16, Capt. Saba Coleman, a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department, confirmed by email. The police department did not immediately provide details about the charge.

However, state law defines first-degree sex abuse as subjecting someone to sexual contact when the person is incapacitated and incapable of giving consent, or subjecting a person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

Coleman said Hooper was identified as a suspect in the incident that occurred around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Commerce Street in Montgomery. The area has several hotels, restaurants and bars. He was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Jail records show he was being held on a $15,000 bond.

A text message to Hooper was not immediately returned. It was unclear if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Hooper served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1983 to 2003.

Hooper’s father, Perry Hooper, Sr., was the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Hooper was a vocal advocate for former President Donald Trump and called himself chairman of Alabama Trump Victory in 2016, although it is unclear if he had an official role in Trump’s campaign. Two other lawmakers served as the chairmen of Trump’s 2016 Alabama campaign.

A previous version of the story said Hooper was state chairman of former President Donald Trump’s state campaign. Two other legislators had held those positions.