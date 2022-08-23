Read full article on original website
Related
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Taylor Swift is So ’70s in Disco Heels After New Album Announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 Afterparty
Taylor Swift took a sparkly step forward for the MTV Video Music Awards’ afterparty in New York City — immediately following the announcement of the title, cover and October 21 release date for her highly-anticipated tenth album, “Midnights.” While arriving at Fleur Room for the occasion, Swift wore a navy satin Moschino minidress with a sweetheart bodice. Giving the piece a burst of whimsical glamour was sparkling crystal trim on its neckline and upper straps, as well as glittering silver star embellishments. Swift completed her look with a furry white jacket and diamond drop earrings, finishing her outfit with a burst...
Comments / 0