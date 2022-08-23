Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Rock opera with ‘mind-bending’ cinematic effects comes to London
Avatars of human beings that are indistinguishable from the real thing have been created for a new “rock opera musical” with groundbreaking technology that could revolutionise live theatre. The show, titled Cages, uses “mind-bending” special effects that can now achieve a theatre director’s wildest dreams. Digital characters will...
Venice Film Festival Takes Flak for Honoring Accused Director
When South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk died of COVID in 2020, he was living in self-imposed exile after being accused of sexual misconduct by an array of actresses. Now the Venice Film Festival is taking flak for giving over one of its coveted slots to his last movie, Call of God. “I’d say it was a kind of fidelity to the director, a kind of mutual respect and trust between the filmmaker and the festival,” Venice Film Festival’s director Alberto Barbera told The Hollywood Reporter. “When Kim Ki-duk’s Estonian friends contacted me a year ago saying that they were working on completing the film that Ki-duk couldn’t finish, because he died during production, I thought we couldn’t let this opportunity pass.” But Kim’s accusers say they are being re-traumatized. “It’s distressing for the victims,” said the lawyer for one woman.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
