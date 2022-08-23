Read full article on original website
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
wksu.org
As supplies diminish rapidly, food banks across Ohio say they're struggling
Ohio’s food banks say they’re starving, and the situation is the worst many who’ve been working in the field for years have ever seen. And while they’ve asked for some relief from the state, they’re running out of what they have on hand. It’s thought some food banks may even shut down.
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
One pill can kill: DEA shares advice for college students
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration, "One Pill Can Kill," is revealing how drug networks appear to be flooding the U.S. with deadly fentanyl. In Franklin County alone, overdose deaths from fentanyl increased by 13% between 2017 and 2021, according to the coroner’s office....
Ohio student arrested: ‘All the school supplies I need’
A 12-year-old from Fremont City Schools has been arrested after posting a threatening message to the popular social media platform Snapchat.
visitgrovecityoh.com
WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?
I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
Child struck by car in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Police said the child was hit around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burstock Road. The child, who police said was either 8 or 9 years old,...
Girl, 14, missing from western Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in western Franklin County, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says Nevaeh McCoy was last seen at her home near Hague Ave. in Franklin Township wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes. The sheriff’s office did not specify when McCoy […]
sciotopost.com
BREAKING: Possible Abduction in Circleville
Circleville – Around 10 am a witness saw a woman who was intoxicated around 547 North Court Street, a unknown male “drug” her into the car and left the scene. According to a BOLO released by the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office after investigation, the vehicle was driven by an “Ed” with an unknown last name heading southbound possibly to Florida.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 26-28, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. Through Monday: Show New Americans They Belong with Seeds of Caring. Right now, there are families arriving in Columbus who have traveled long...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
Columbus school district reaches conceptual agreement with teacher’s union
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement after nearly 14 continuous hours of negotiations, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Mediator calls for Columbus school district and teachers union to meet today. Jennifer Adair, President...
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
13abc.com
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
WSYX ABC6
Livingston Elementary mom leaves job, stays home with kids during CCS strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bianca Griffin's three children, Ka’Niyah, Ka’Nijah and Kendrick are three of the more than 45,000 other Columbus City School students who were not able to go back to school in person on Wednesday. Griffin said she's now forced to stay home with her...
2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
13abc.com
Case Files: Mother makes push for answers in the homicide of Timothy Traynum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was June 23, 2017, Ronnell Ferrell dropped her son, Timothy Traynum, off on Toledo’s east side before heading to work. Later that night, she received a call that would change her life forever. “I go from closing my eyes to seeing him smile to...
Your Radio Place
Church based Putnam Jamfest coming to Zanesville this Saturday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The church coordinated Putnam Jamfest will be in Zanesville this Saturday. The 8th annual street-fair is to help promote christian values through fellowship and music. Putnam Jamfest 2022 Coordinator Rick Tanner and Rolling Plains United Methodist Church Pastor John Alice talked about the free event and...
Do I have to send my kids to Columbus schools during the strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike starting just two days away from the start of school, many parents are weighing options on whether their kids will even attend. NBC4 heard from parents who won’t be sending their children to school during the strike — virtual or not. The remote learning plan is Columbus […]
