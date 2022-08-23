ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Lucas County, OH
Health
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
10TV

One pill can kill: DEA shares advice for college students

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration, "One Pill Can Kill," is revealing how drug networks appear to be flooding the U.S. with deadly fentanyl. In Franklin County alone, overdose deaths from fentanyl increased by 13% between 2017 and 2021, according to the coroner’s office....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
visitgrovecityoh.com

WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?

I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

Child struck by car in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Police said the child was hit around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burstock Road. The child, who police said was either 8 or 9 years old,...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dialysis#Linus Kidney Disease#Kidneys#Blood Test#Cdc#Foodsafety#Diseases#General Health
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 14, missing from western Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in western Franklin County, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says Nevaeh McCoy was last seen at her home near Hague Ave. in Franklin Township wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes. The sheriff’s office did not specify when McCoy […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Possible Abduction in Circleville

Circleville – Around 10 am a witness saw a woman who was intoxicated around 547 North Court Street, a unknown male “drug” her into the car and left the scene. According to a BOLO released by the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office after investigation, the vehicle was driven by an “Ed” with an unknown last name heading southbound possibly to Florida.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 26-28, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. Through Monday: Show New Americans They Belong with Seeds of Caring. Right now, there are families arriving in Columbus who have traveled long...
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
13abc.com

Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
TOLEDO, OH
10TV

2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Church based Putnam Jamfest coming to Zanesville this Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The church coordinated Putnam Jamfest will be in Zanesville this Saturday. The 8th annual street-fair is to help promote christian values through fellowship and music. Putnam Jamfest 2022 Coordinator Rick Tanner and Rolling Plains United Methodist Church Pastor John Alice talked about the free event and...
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy