For many hospitals and health systems, the combined challenge of tightening budgets and staff shortages is driving an imaginative rethinking of hospital space and processes to increase revenue streams and to improve patient experience and outcomes. Whether it’s developing wholly new models for how emergency departments process patients, creating more family-friendly environments for pediatrics, reducing a hospital’s footprint through telemedicine and telework to prioritize space for patient-facing services, or emphasizing decarbonization and cost-efficient renewable energy sources to promote healthier environments for workers and those receiving care, hospitals are embracing change at a pace previously unknown before the COVID-19 pandemic. Our panel will discuss how healthcare leaders can generate the best ideas for reinventing processes and facilities, as well as how to effectively integrate all stakeholders (including providers, community partners, patients and architects) to envision better spaces that promote healing and ensure hospital profitability.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO