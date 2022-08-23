Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Webinar: Redesigning Hospitals to Strengthen Bottom Lines and Improve Quality of Care
For many hospitals and health systems, the combined challenge of tightening budgets and staff shortages is driving an imaginative rethinking of hospital space and processes to increase revenue streams and to improve patient experience and outcomes. Whether it’s developing wholly new models for how emergency departments process patients, creating more family-friendly environments for pediatrics, reducing a hospital’s footprint through telemedicine and telework to prioritize space for patient-facing services, or emphasizing decarbonization and cost-efficient renewable energy sources to promote healthier environments for workers and those receiving care, hospitals are embracing change at a pace previously unknown before the COVID-19 pandemic. Our panel will discuss how healthcare leaders can generate the best ideas for reinventing processes and facilities, as well as how to effectively integrate all stakeholders (including providers, community partners, patients and architects) to envision better spaces that promote healing and ensure hospital profitability.
Essence
Habitat for Humanity International Is Aiming To Narrow The Black Homeownership Gap With New Initiative
The leading nonprofit is leveraging the substantial donation they received from MacKenzie Scott to address the largest racial homeownership gap. The homeownership chasm among US Black and White families is bigger today than it was when Jim Crow was in effect. The Urban Institute recently reported that in 1960, people...
CNET
Amazon Care Service to Shutter As Company Shifts Healthcare Approach
Amazon is closing down its homegrown health care provider at the end of 2022, the company told employees Wednesday. Amazon Care offered telehealth appointments and home nurse visits as a workplace benefit to people around the US. The announcement comes as Amazon is poised to get more involved in health...
Amazon Sunsets Amazon Care as It Beefs Up Healthcare Services
Amazon sunset its Amazon Care service, as the eCommerce giant begins to reevaluate its healthcare assets and offerings following its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical in July, The Wall Street Journal wrote. One Medical, a membership-based primary care practice, offers on-site offices in larger U.S. metro areas, along with...
A Guide to Understanding the Job Roles & Selecting Your Career in Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is a great career to enter right now as there is a high demand for professionals with these skills. It is a great career, to begin with, however, it is also very much important to follow what you really like to do right? Hence, it is important to understand what are the top job roles available in Cybersecurity.
JOBS・
US News and World Report
Up to 4 Million Americans Out of Work With Long COVID
FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In yet another example of the financial toll that the new coronavirus has exacted during the pandemic, a new report estimates that up to 4 million Americans are out of work as they struggle with long COVID. "This is a shocking number," report...
Opinion: Telehealth Alone Will Not Fix Physician Burden And Burnout
A Telehealth Must Shift To virtual Medical Care. That Ideally Necessitates A Hybrid Health City Or Open Marketplace. This article was initially published by Illumination on Medium!
Phys.org
Researchers find a 'people-centric' approach to surveys yields better data on diverse communities
A recent survey by University of Toronto Scarborough students not only gleaned important information from hundreds of households across Toronto, it provided critical insights on the act of surveying diverse communities that could help other researchers boost participation in future projects. The researchers involved in the Community Voices study—an effort...
blavity.com
There’s Work To Be Done: One Man’s Story of Working in HIV Prevention, Care and Programming for 16 Years
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. P.J. Moton-Poole has worked in public health for 16 years, serving communities through educating and increasing access to HIV prevention, care, and treatment. “I have always desired to be a luminous connector, using everything I have learned up to this point...
Privacy is being ignored as lines blur between health care and social care
Imagine signing one consent form to receive help from a shelter, food pantry, substance abuse center, or other social service — but with that one action, you’ve opened the floodgates for staff and volunteers at hundreds of other organizations to see your private financial, medical, behavioral, and social data in its entirety. And you didn’t have a choice in the matter.
ajmc.com
Contributor: How Quality, Risk Program Integration Can Improve Provider Engagement and Reduce Administrative Burden
The impact of health plan reporting requirements on provider burden and burnout. As a trained internist and former primary care physician, I have observed first-hand the steep increase in administrative burden and burnout experienced by health care providers. While the goals of the health care system have shifted to focus on the value and outcomes of care delivered rather than the volume of services provided, the systems put in place to drive these changes have become largely unsustainable for physicians and, in some instances, have made patient care less accessible.
The physio will see you now. Why health workers need to broaden their roles to fix the workforce crisis
This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. The greatest workforce challenge Australia faces is in health, an issue that will likely be with us for another decade. Shortages of health workers reduce access to care, increase waiting times and reduce patient safety. They can even increase avoidable deaths. However, we don’t need the upcoming Jobs and Skills Summit to solve this problem. There is already low-hanging fruit to pick. We need to broaden the scope of practice for some health workers, engage in better workforce planning, and reform how existing...
thebossmagazine.com
Benefits of Hiring Digital Marketing Services
Any organization may benefit from the services of an online marketing agency. A company’s products or services do not limit them. They can reach out to the company’s target demographic from any current internet users. There is essentially no limit to what an internet marketing agency can accomplish...
pharmacytimes.com
Expert: Pharmacies Play Key Role in Health Equity, But Reimbursement is Necessary
Although pharmacies have repeatedly proven their value and continue to be essential to providing equitable health care, Jason Ausili, PharmD, said commensurate reimbursement is necessary to move forward. Pharmacy Times spoke with Jason Ausili, PharmD, head of Pharmacy Transformation at EnlivenHealth, during the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS)...
Phys.org
What makes a healthy city?
Assistant Professor of Urban Planning and Spatial Analysis Geoff Boeing is part of an international team of researchers who recently published a series in The Lancet Global Health on how to create healthy and sustainable cities— and how research can inform policies to improve public health. The series couldn't...
How Entrepreneurs Can Use Community Service For Growth
Community service can be a great way for entrepreneurs to get involved in their communities and make a difference while also growing their businesses. Here's how.
Fast Company
Neurodiversity is critical for innovation in the workplace
Your organization is “all about” creativity and innovation. You believe that diversity enhances creativity. But does your definition of diversity include embracing neurodiversity? Neurodiversity describes the idea that characteristics associated with developmental differences such as autism, ADHD, Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, or Tourette’s are not deficits, but differences that benefit larger human systems.
Next Avenue
The Advantages of Older Entrepreneurs
Abundant experience, wide networks and personal capital help to make people over 50 particularly successful in starting small businesses. If you want to take a conversation in an interesting direction, ask a group of adults what they think is the most popular age for entrepreneurship. The typical answer in my experience is the younger generation.
