ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Best Ice Fishing Gloves for 2022

By Derrek Sigler
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 5 days ago

Written By Derrek Sigler

Most hard water fishermen have specialized gear they use to protect themselves from the elements during the winter season—including ice fishing gloves. After all, anglers in the North don’t let a pesky thing like frigid temperatures keep them from venturing out onto the frozen lakes to catch fish. Quality ice fishing gloves are vitally important, and the importance grows as the mercury plummets. Serious ice anglers look for handwear that combines warmth and a waterproof exterior with dexterity and grip. If you are in the market for the best ice fishing gloves, we’ve assembled the top picks in hand protection available to help prepare you for the winter months and hours of fun chasing fish out on the hard water.

Best Overall – Glacier Glove Perfect Curve Neoprene Gloves

Why It Made the Cut

The idea of using a glove that’s molded to the bend of your fingers might seem weird—until you have to grab a fish. It’s a game-changer.

Key Features

  • Waterproof Material: Neoprene
  • Insulation Type: Fleece and neoprene
  • Cinch Location: Velcro cuff
  • Touchscreen-Compatible? No

Pros

  • One-piece palm
  • Extremely form-fitting
  • Great for gripping things
  • Warmer than standard gloves

Cons

  • Not smartphone compatible
  • Harder to get on and off

The Perfect Curve gloves seemed like they might be a tad gimmicky at first glance, but then I used them. Nope, not a gimmick at all. The company molds the curve of your fingers at mid-grip right into the glove, giving them a natural shape. This gives you maximum coverage for your neoprene, and prevents any odd bunching of the material and the fleece liner. It also makes it very handy when you need to grip something, like a fish. It feels natural. These gloves are warm and dry, making them a great ice fishing glove.

The biggest downfall is that they’re a little harder to get on and off when you’re not used to the feel. You’re not going to be able to just rip them off your hand if you need to answer the phone but your hand will be dry and warm, even if you need to reach into the hole for a fish.

Best for Extreme Cold – Cabela’s Pinnacle Gloves

Why It Made the Cut

A winning combination of Gore-Tex and PrimaLoft insulation in a glove that doesn’t feel too bulky.

Key Features

  • Waterproof Material: Gore-Tex
  • Insulation Type: PrimaLoft
  • Cinch Location: Wrist and Cuff
  • Touchscreen-Compatible? No

Pros

  • Waterproof Gore-Tex liner
  • PrimaLoft insulation
  • Long cuff with dual cinches
  • Good dexterity

Cons

  • Not smartphone compatible
  • Can be hard to get on and off in a hurry

One of our favorite ice fishing gloves for extreme cold is the Pinnacle from Cabela’s. These gloves have a Gore-Tex liner along with a long cuff and dual conch points to keep you dry regardless of the conditions, even if you have to reach into the hole to pull out a fish. They have PrimaLoft insulation for added warmth when the temps are low and surprisingly good dexterity for as thick as they are. I honestly expected them to feel a little bulkier than they do.

My only complaint is that they aren’t smartphone compatible. The gloves could be improved with a data finger so I wouldn’t have to take them off to access the camera on my phone to snap a picture of a fish, or to call my wife and tell her I’m running late because the fish were biting.

Best Waterproof – Glacier Glove Ice Bay Gloves

Why It Made the Cut

These neoprene gloves actually keep your hands dry and have surprisingly good grip.

Key Features

  • Waterproof Material: Neoprene
  • Insulation Type: Neoprene
  • Cinch Location: Wrist
  • Touchscreen-Compatible? No

Pros

  • Flexible taped-seam neoprene
  • Warm and dry with excellent grip
  • Great for reaching into a hole for a fish
  • Good dexterity

Cons

  • Not smartphone compatible
  • Neoprene doesn’t breathe, so expect sweaty hands

A lot of neoprene ice fishing gloves are only half neoprene, with the palm made of some other material with better grip. The problem is that it defeats the purpose of using a neoprene glove, as you lose the waterproof and insulative properties of the material. These gloves, however, are made from neoprene with sealed seams to give you a waterproof glove that insulates well against the cold. A rubberized finish in the palm gives you some grip, too.

The only real issue here—besides not being smartphone compatible—is that neoprene doesn’t breathe, so your hands can sweat, making them colder if you expose them to the outside air too much. Still, for fishing on milder days, or when you need a pair of gloves to throw on while you run to check a tip-up, these are hard to beat.

Best Fingerless – IceArmor by Clam Delta Glomitts

Why It Made the Cut

Glomitts are very handy and useful with the warmth of a mitten and the dexterity of gloves.

Key Features

  • Waterproof Material: None
  • Insulation Type: Nylon fleece
  • Cinch Location: Elastic cuff
  • Touchscreen-Compatible? Yes, because you can get your finger out

Pros

  • Mittens and gloves all in one
  • Form-fitting
  • Easy to pull fingers out to tie knots
  • Warmer than standard gloves

Cons

  • Not waterproof
  • Fleece can pile, losing some of its softness

Is it a mitten? Is it a glove? It’s both. The glomitt is warmer than gloves, yet you can easily pull your fingers out for doing things that require the dexterity you’d otherwise sacrifice in a mitten. This pair is very well-made and the fleece is warm and faster drying than some other materials. These also have the advantage of being lightweight, so they won’t add to any fatigue you might experience.

While it’s nice that you can pull out your fingers for things like tying knots or using your phone, there is the issue that these aren’t waterproof, which is a big consideration for an ice fishing glove. Being fleece, they dry fast, but it’d be nice if they didn’t get as wet in the first place.

Best Liner Glove – Fish Monkey Monkey Hands Gloves

Why It Made the Cut

Simple, easy-to-use gloves that can be worn inside mittens.

Key Features

  • Waterproof Material: None
  • Insulation Type: None
  • Cinch Location: Elastic cuff
  • Touchscreen-Compatible? Yes

Pros

  • Smartphone compatible
  • Form-fitting
  • Slits for pulling fingers out to tie knots
  • Silicon dots for grip

Cons

  • Not waterproof
  • Not insulated

A lot of anglers wear a thin liner glove inside of heavier gloves or mittens so that they have some protection when they need to drop the heavy gloves for things like tying a knot or reeling in a fish. That’s where these gloves from Fish Money come in. Thin and form-fitting, they have slits cut into the thumb and fingers so you can pull out your fingers and tie knots. They’re smartphone-compatible and they feature a brushed interior that’s comfortable, too.

The biggest gripe is that they aren’t waterproof, which can be a pain, especially if you get them wet early on in a fishing trip. There isn’t much to them to keep your hands warm, so you’ll want to have other gloves, but they add a layer of protection when you need it.

Best Dexterity – IceArmor by Clam Renegade Gloves

Why It Made the Cut

Different amounts of insulation in various parts of the glove make it easier to work things like the auger or the ATV.

Key Features

  • Waterproof Material: Dintex
  • Insulation Type: Thinsulate
  • Cinch Location: Wrist and Cuff
  • Touchscreen-Compatible? No

Pros

  • Flexible goatskin leather
  • Varying amounts of Thinsulate for comfort
  • Long cuff with easy-to-use cinches
  • Good dexterity

Cons

  • Not smartphone compatible
  • Not as warm as other options

The guys at Clam Outdoors live to fish on the ice, and the gear they develop is made specifically to make that task easier and more fun. That’s one of the main factors that makes these gloves winners. Tested in some of the harshest conditions (a.k.a. Minnesota winters), these gloves fit very well and keep your hands dry and warm with minimal bulk. They have 200 grams of Thinsulate in the back, and 150 grams in the palm and fingers to allow you to better grip the auger, poles and more. The soft goatskin leather is a nice touch as it feels good on your skin and requires less of a breaking in period for comfort and protection.

Like some other gloves, it would be nice if these were smartphone compatible. At least the cinches are super easy to use, so you can get them on and off faster than some other gloves.

Best Adjustable – StrikerICE Attack Glove

Why It Made the Cut

Warm gloves with a wide neoprene cuff and velcro strap, making them easy and quick to get on and off.

Key Features

  • Waterproof Material: HIPORA
  • Insulation Type: Thinsulate
  • Cinch Location: Velcro cuff
  • Touchscreen-Compatible? No

Pros

  • Easy on and off
  • Neoprene cuff
  • Warm, but not too warm

Cons

  • Not smartphone compatible
  • Cumbersome on larger hands

These ice fishing gloves from StrikerICE meet a lot of the qualifications you’d need in a glove. They’re made with 150 grams of Thinsulate insulation, so they’re warm but not too bulky. The neoprene cuff holds them securely on your hand and helps keep your fingers dry, while the wide velcro strap is easy to use and makes them easy to get on and off in a hurry, which is a big plus in a non-smartphone compatible glove. The reinforced synthetic suede palm gives good grip, even when wet.

Unfortunately, even though these gloves don’t look bulky, they feel a little cumbersome to me and my fat fingers. For some, that’s not a big deal, but it’s a pet peeve of mine when it comes to gloves. That said, I’d still wear them.

What You Need To Know Before Buying Ice Fishing Gloves

The number one thing to keep in mind when you’re buying a pair of ice fishing gloves is how you fish, followed closely by how you like your gloves to fit. If you’re the type of hard-water angler that has a heated shanty and/or you prefer to fish in milder weather, the best ice fishing gloves for you will mostly be about function over warmth. You will want to find a pair that lets you grab a fish out of the hole a little easier, or that keeps your fingers dry when clearing ice.

If you forgo the shanty and sit out on the ice in a chair or on a bucket, you will want to opt for a pair of ice fishing gloves that give you the most protection from the elements, including water, wind, and frigid temperatures.

You’ll also want to look at how waterproof a waterproof glove really is. A waterproof lining or material in a glove is really only as good as the seal. In a way, it is a lot like the roof on your house in that if the seam isn’t sealed, there really isn’t anything keeping the water from seeping in at that point. Want more insight into what we mean here? Check out our torture test we did on cold-weather fishing gloves.

Another thing to consider: Not all gloves are smartphone-compatible, and many that are waterproof are not going to work with your phone. If the ability to text or make calls while staying warm is important to you, there are liner gloves that you can put under a heavier pair of outer gloves, or a muff. I’m a fan of this setup. As someone who’s also a duck hunter, I’m drawn to big gloves that go high up on my arm, are waterproof, and can be easily taken off and pulled back on.

Ice Fishing Gloves FAQs

Q: What should I look for in ice fishing gloves?

A: Fit and warmth top my list of must-haves. Then I look at dexterity because if I can’t do anything while wearing them, they aren’t much use. I also would suggest something that is waterproof, or at least water-resistant, as getting wet when it’s really cold out can lead to very bad things.

Q: What are the warmest ice fishing gloves?

A: The warmest gloves you will find will actually be two pairs: an outer glove and a liner glove. The outer glove should be waterproof and heavily insulated. It should also extend past your wrist. A good liner glove is snug with some form of natural insulation like fleece or even wool.

Q: Is it safe to touch fish with gloves on?

A: The most important thing to keep in mind when touching a fish is the slime coating. If you’re picking up a fish that you intend to keep and eat, this isn’t too big of a deal. If you’re going to release the fish, your hands or gloves should be wet on the outside before you touch the fish. It is a good idea to not use a glove with an abrasive palm to handle fish as that can scrape off that slime coating. A rubberized grip pattern on gloves like a neoprene pair will work well for catch and release.

Final Thoughts

Ice fishing is fun and a great way to beat the winter blues. You need to have the right gear and proper ice fishing gloves are a must have item to keep your hands warm and protected from frost bite. The best ice fishing gloves will keep you warm and be comfortable enough that you will wear them when you’re on the hard water.

Methodology

The author is from northern Michigan and has been ice fishing for decades on water across much of North America, so he started this article from a position of experience having tested and reviewed many of the ice fishing gloves available while he searched for the perfect pair. What he realized is that there is no one perfect pair, but several that can be used to match the weather conditions and the style of fishing of a given day.

We also took into account user reviews from Amazon, Cabela’s and more. These are important because we realize that not everyone uses equipment the same way we do. Some people like gloves to fit one way versus how others choose them. There is no one right way to look for a pair of gloves—there is just your own personal way. Pick the best features for you and your budget and start from there. Good fishing!

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Best Fly Fishing Nets of 2022

Fly fishing nets have been around since the beginning of the sport. They are necessary when dealing with sporadic fish, tricky currents, and long fly rods. Fly fishing without a net can mean difficulty landing fish, lost fish, and broken gear. Modern materials and revolutionary designs resulted in nets for any scenario. There are long-handled nets, lightweight travel nets, and even cradle nets to minimize stress on fish. I look for durable nets that are appropriately sized for the fish I’m after and have features that allow for a safe release. These are the best fly fishing nets for any situation fly anglers will find themselves in.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The Best Fly Fishing Combos for Beginners of 2022

Fly fishing combos for beginners are a great way to cut the learning curve and save a few dollars. In today’s market, there is a combo for anything from powerful saltwater species to finicky trout. Rather than wondering what reel fits what rod or what line you need, combos come ready to fish. My first rod was a combo, and ever since, I’ve recommended a combo to anyone interested in fly fishing. An affordable combo allows new anglers to determine what they want out of a fly rod and reel without breaking the bank. Down the road, you can upgrade to something that better matches your style. To find the best combo for you, take into account what type of fishing you want to do, your budget, and any warranty the rod might come with. To help get you on the water fast here are the best fly fishing combos for beginners.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Ice Fishing Shelters of 2022

When I’m in the midst of the fishing bonanza of late summer and fall, the last thing I want to ponder is ice fishing shelters. However, one of the bittersweet things about fall is how quickly it comes to an end. All too soon, the winds will blow, the leaves will drop and the first snow of the year will be close behind. To combat the downturn that comes with the seasonal change, preparation for the ice fishing season is a sure-fire antidote.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The Best Fishing Line for Walleye in 2022

Fishing line is a critical component of your fishing equipment and, all too often, it can be the most neglected. Walleye anglers will spend hours trying to decide which lures are best, or which rods and reels are their favorite, yet will give almost no thought to what is the best fishing line for their specific style. This is compounded by a large number of options across at least three-types of line, which can make choosing just one-type and pound-test overwhelming. In this article, I’ll break down the most common options and tell you the best fishing line for walleye in each category.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
Field & Stream

New York Anglers Boat Massive 59.5-Inch Muskie While Walleye Fishing

Father-daughter angling duo Bob and Stephanie Slater caught and released a nearly 5-foot-long muskie during a charter fishing trip on Lake Ontario in July. They hooked the 59-1/2-inch whopper while fishing for walleye in Henderson Bay near their hometown of Watertown, New York. The Slaters were fishing with charter captain Gene Bolton of Sunken Treasure Fishing Charters when the big fish hit.
WATERTOWN, NY
Field & Stream

Best Deer Decoys of 2022

I was a keep-it-natural skeptic. The thought of adding a buck decoy to my bowhunting setup made me cringe. I’ve always had to learn things the hard way, and my cautious attitude cost me several big bucks early in my bowhunting life. That attitude has been adjusted, compliments of...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gloves Off#Icearmor#Gloves Best Dexterity
Field & Stream

Best Spinning Reels Under $100

Modestly priced spinning reels might have been a bit finicky and wobbly 20 years ago, but there aren’t many situations where a modern angler would be at a disadvantage picking up a value-priced modern version of the “egg beater.” Models range from less than a twenty-dollar bill to advanced saltwater rigs commanding prices that top $1,000. More expensive models undoubtedly offer features that will deliver a lifetime of smooth performance despite harsh use, but there are plenty of options under the $100 mark that won’t leave the average, or even advanced, angler wanting. Here we roundup a few of the best spinning reels under $100. These are models that even professional anglers will have rigged on the front of their decks, and they will leave enough money in your wallet to keep the boat’s gas tank full for the next adventure.
CARS
Field & Stream

Best Ladder Stands of 2022

I’ve been a fan of ladder stands since my first time in a hardwood tree 15 years ago. Though the ladder was narrow, it didn’t pop, creak, or move and the steps were perfectly spaced. Up I went until I reached the platform. Yikes, it was small. There wasn’t much room to stand, and when I did, it felt like my stomach was doing somersaults. But when that Illinois 9-point emerged out of the fog, I could rise semi-quietly and draw my bow. The entire process lacked grace, but because the ground-to-platform height was 20 feet, the buck had no clue I was around. I put an Easton through his lungs.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Best Wood for Smoking Fish in 2022

When it comes to smoking fish, it’s all about the wood. Beyond the smoker itself, the wood has the biggest impact on the flavor, color, amount of smoke, and many other factors of the smoking process. Picking the best wood for smoking fish isn’t rocket science, but it helps to have a rough understanding of wood types, smoking methods, and what options are available on the market. While pretty much any popular smoking wood can be used for fish, some are better for specific species of fish and smoking methods than others. Luckily, there are a ton of options available for nearly every type of fish and smoker you can imagine. From fruit woods to nut woods, pellets, chips, chunks, and logs, there’s a type and flavor for every scenario. Whether you’re a smoke-stained veteran or have aspirations to start, understanding and picking the right wood is vital to making the most of your catch.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Field & Stream

The Best Deals from Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic

As the heat starts to subside, you can start to feel the pull of those cold, pre-dawn mornings. We’re not quite there yet, but in the meantime, Cabela’s released their Fall Hunting Classic catalog. It has all the gear you’ll need, regardless of what you’re chasing, and quite a few sales. So, we ran through the catalog and compiled a couple of the best deals you can get right now.
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

The Good, Bad, and Ugly Side of Michigan Grayling

As sport fish go, grayling are kind of oddballs. Most of us don’t live where they do, which gives these fish an exotic appeal. Growing up, I was enamored with them, often gawking at beautiful images of those huge iridescent dorsal fins lit up with pink, purple, and aqua hues. During my first visit to Alaska in 2007, I couldn’t wait to catch one. I found out quickly that sticking them wasn’t difficult. They’ll eat just about any dry, nymph, or small streamer you want to throw. They also put a hell of a bend in the 5-weight fly rod. I also learned that grayling are so prolific in the far north, they hold very little appeal to the locals. With so many other players like salmon and trophies rainbows in Alaska, not many folks are booking trips to the tundra just for grayling, either.
MICHIGAN STATE
Field & Stream

Best Lipless Crankbaits of 2022

Few lures cover the entire water column and draw as much attention as a lean, loudmouthed lipless crankbait. When Cotton Cordell introduced the Hot Spot in 1958, it was an instant hit with anglers looking to chase schooling fish and one of the only crankbaits able to reach deeper than 10 feet. With no diving lip, this sinking crankbait could run at practically any depth by varying the speed of the retrieve. The lack of a bill also helped the lure come through grass cleanly instead of bogging down nose-first in the salad. Aside from the all-important addition of rattles by Rat-L-Trap creator Bill Lewis in the 1960s, relatively little has changed in the makeup of most lipless crankbaits in more than 60 years. But, just like all things angling, little tweaks make big differences when conditions are right. Here are a few of the best lipless crankbaits on the market—modern takes that are sure to stir up a commotion the next time you’re looking to aggravate the fish into taking a bite.
CARS
Field & Stream

10 Tips for Hunting Doves on Public Land

For an hour and a half, I’d waved people away with a flashlight from the spot I’d claimed at 4:30 in black darkness. Based on the number of doves I’d seen the other day, I had the best part of the field. At shooting time, I had it to myself. Five minutes later, I was sharing it with a dozen or so other hunters that materialized out of the bushes. I can play well with others, but prefer not to. I shot a couple of doves and left. When I came back that afternoon, the field was empty and I filled the rest of my limit uninterrupted.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Sweet Music for Summer Panfish

BEFORE I GO panfishing in the late summer, I like to listen to a little music. Field crickets, katydids, and grasshoppers are among the insect world’s most accomplished noisemakers. Their very best performances, however, are given on the end of a hook. Pond and creek bass, bluegills, crappie, and bullheads may not appreciate their chirps and whirrs, but they call for encores when you offer them as bait.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Speckled Trout Lures of 2022

Speckled trout lures can be used to catch seatrout as far north as Southern New Jersey and as far south as Northern Mexico. But the sweet spot for these popular gamefish is from the Carolinas, around Florida, and along the entire Gulf Coast to Texas. In the Southern states, “specks” provide year-round angling opportunity, and while fishermen get after them by boat, wade fishing is arguably the most popular method of targeting them. This makes seatrout accessible to anglers on any budget, as all you need is your own two legs (and a good pair of waders in the winter) to get into trophy trout. Not only are these fish voracious predators that put on a show when they smack a topwater lure, but they’re also one of the finest eating fish that swims in saltwater. No matter where you intend to get after them—or what time of year you intend to do it—here are some of the best speckled trout lures you can find.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Baitcasting Rods for Bass in 2022

The best baitcasting rods for bass make fishing feel effortless. They’re lightweight, fishing all day in comfort. They’re sensitive, transmitting the slightest bite or subtlest lure wiggle directly to your fingers. And they cast with ease, putting lures on target. Baitcasting rods are for heavy lifting, literally and...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Turkey Loads for 2022

Turkey hunters are fanatical about finding the perfect turkey loads. While shotguns haven’t changed too much in the last few decades, loads have evolved dramatically. The advent of highly-effective non-toxic shot such as tungsten and bismuth along with updates to traditional lead shells have pushed the limits of what we can expect from our scatterguns. Today’s turkey hunters are getting away with higher gauges, lighter loads, and farther shot distances.
INDUSTRY
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy