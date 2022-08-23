ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois State

Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state

(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
CHICAGO, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois' economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements

(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest

(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Missouri's voter photo ID, registration law faces lawsuits before it takes effect

(The Center Square) – Two lawsuits seek to stop Missouri’s voter identification and registration law before it becomes effective on Aug. 28. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus elections bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires persons seeking to vote to show photo identification. The law also prohibits compensating people for voter registration activities and requires anyone who assists with more than 10 voter registrations to be a registered voter and register with the state. Violating the law is a class three election offense, a misdemeanor punishable by a year in prison or a fine of $2,500, or both.
MISSOURI STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut

(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
MISSOURI STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Washington seeks to dismiss SPU first amendment lawsuit

(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a motion for dismissal of a lawsuit against the state by Seattle Pacific University, a private Christian University associated with the Free Methodist Church. The University filed the suit in federal court last month, claiming that Ferguson’s inquiry...
WASHINGTON STATE

