Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois' economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Californian disabled veterans weigh future elsewhere after silent defeat of property tax aid
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers quietly killed a bill this month that would have offered property tax exemptions for 100% disabled veterans, leaving some former service members to weigh whether or not they can afford to stay in the Golden State. Senate Bill 1357 would have offered property...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois citizens group forms to oppose labor amendment it says will lead to higher taxes
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois residents has formed the Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois to get the word out about the labor amendment on the November ballot that the group says will cost Illinoisans in higher taxes. The Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
collinsvilledailynews.com
Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements
(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest
(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Missouri's voter photo ID, registration law faces lawsuits before it takes effect
(The Center Square) – Two lawsuits seek to stop Missouri’s voter identification and registration law before it becomes effective on Aug. 28. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus elections bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires persons seeking to vote to show photo identification. The law also prohibits compensating people for voter registration activities and requires anyone who assists with more than 10 voter registrations to be a registered voter and register with the state. Violating the law is a class three election offense, a misdemeanor punishable by a year in prison or a fine of $2,500, or both.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut
(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
collinsvilledailynews.com
Snapchat to pay millions after settlement in Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy lawsuit
(The Center Square) – Another social media company has settled out of court after allegations it violated Illinois’ strict biometric laws. The parent company that owns Snapchat agreed to pay $35 million but denied any wrongdoing. At the heart of the issue is Snapchat’s photo filter feature. Each...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Tennessee legislative mailer allowance was at the center of Casada, Cothren arrests
(The Center Square) — Tennessee law allows for incumbent legislators to spend up to $3,000 annually for postage and printing of items sent to constituents. The representatives are then allow to spend more than that out of their own political campaign funds. Those rules are at the center of...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Indictments could be coming for North Carolina's Stein over campaign ad that ran afoul of 1931 law
(The Center Square) — A grand jury in Wake County on Monday signed off on a "presentment" for indictments against North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an allegedly false and derogatory campaign ad against his 2020 opponent. The Wake County grand jury asked prosecutors to...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Washington seeks to dismiss SPU first amendment lawsuit
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a motion for dismissal of a lawsuit against the state by Seattle Pacific University, a private Christian University associated with the Free Methodist Church. The University filed the suit in federal court last month, claiming that Ferguson’s inquiry...
Comments / 0