West University Place considers progressive rate charges for city water bills as drought conditions persist

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
METRO makes weekend use of high-occupancy vehicle, toll lanes permanent
The plan includes METRO’s five high-occupancy vehicle and high-occupancy toll lanes along I-45 North, I-45 South, I-69 North/Hwy. 59 North, I-69 South/Hwy. 59 South and Hwy. 290. (Courtesy METRO) Weekend use of the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County’s high-occupancy vehicle, or HOV, and high-occupancy toll, or HOT, lanes...
Montgomery County approves $397M budget for 2022-23, approves tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
Montgomery County commissioners adopted a final 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story was clarified Aug. 27 to note that public hearings for budgets are required annually. Montgomery County’s finalized 2022-23 budget will prioritize funding law enforcement, including additional positions...
Cypress Creek Cultural District looks back on flooding 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
The Centrum was among the more than 150,000 structures that flooded in Harris County during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. (Courtesy Cypress Creek Foundation for the Arts and Community Enrichment) In the midst of Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, Nanci Decker had one thought: to get to The Centrum. She...
Magnolia ISD calls first bond election since 2015 for Nov. 8, says future bond likely for third high school
The board approved a bond package at the Aug. 8 meeting that includes funds to build new schools, expand space for career and technical education programs, purchase new buses and add synthetic turf to fields at the high schools, among other projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Magnolia ISD board of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northpark Drive overpass project goes out for bid
A project to expand Northpark Drive from four to six lanes between Hwy. 59 and Russell Palmer Road and add an overpass over the railroad went out to bid on Aug. 17 with construction expected to begin shortly after. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to expand Northpark Drive from...
League City tax rate to drop at least $0.05
League City will officially approve its fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate Sept. 27. (Courtesy city of League City) While League City's fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate is not yet official, it will end up at least $0.05 lower than the existing rate. League City City Council on Aug. 23 approved...
Harris County commissioners lift burn ban
Commissioners voted unanimously to lift the countywide burn ban during their Aug. 23 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners unanimously voted to remove the countywide burn ban at Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen’s request during their Aug. 23 meeting. The county enacted a burn ban across...
Pearland to create webpage showing council members' business deals, finance reports
From left, Pearland City Council members Joseph Koza and Alex Kamkar; Mayor Kevin Cole; and council members Adrian Hernandez and Layni Cade gather on the dais. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) After a summer of discussion regarding increasing standards for Pearland City Council members who seek to enter into deals with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Katy ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD enrollment continues to grow
Katy ISD and Lamar Consolidated ISD's enrollment has steadily increased over the years. (Courtesy Community Impact Newspaper staff) Katy ISD enrollment continues to increase, year over year. As enrollment increases, so do starting teacher salaries and the district’s total number of teachers. Enrollment is projected to grow 13.85% between 2019 and 2023.
Harris County ESD 11 commissioners propose tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved a proposed a tax rate of $0.029336 for fiscal year 2022-23 at their Aug. 23 board meeting. (Courtesy Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved a proposed a tax rate of $0.029336...
Gessner Road extension project delayed until further notice
Construction on a project extending Gessner Road from West Road to Fallbrook Drive began last summer and has since been put on hold. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction on a project extending Gessner Road from West Road to Fallbrook Drive began last summer and has since been put on hold.
Montgomery County Commissioners Court debates ambulance bus purchase
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle pending American Rescue Plan Act approval. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle–an ambus, or medical ambulance bus—pending federal American Rescue Plan Act approval, at its Aug....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction starts on Phase 2 of Katy Boardwalk District outer loop trail; entry road work nears completion
Construction has started on the second phase of an outer loop trail at the Katy Boardwalk District. (Courtesy Katy Boardwalk District) Construction has started on the second phase of a 2.3-mile outer loop trail at the 169-acre walkable, mixed-use setting known as the Katy Boardwalk District. The trail loop begins...
Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget
Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
City of Katy continues with Pin Oak Road improvement projects
Construction on the project is halfway completed, according to officials. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Katy is continuing their road improvement projects, including the ones located at Pin Oak Road. This street maintenance project involves spot repairs to concrete streets as well as the striping of lanes with new markings along an area of Pin Oak Road beginning at Hwy. 90, crossing Katy Freeway and extending to Katy Flewellen Road. A small portion of Kingsland Boulevard is also included. According to ARKK Engineers, construction is halfway completed.
Houston approves $539,000 to fill gift cards ahead of second planned gun buyback program
The city initially allocated $1 million to the gun buyback effort, which was created to collect unwanted guns and stop guns from getting caught up in illegal trading and in the hands of criminals, curious teenagers and children. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) A gun buyback event hosted by the city...
Flood mitigation efforts in Spring, Klein continue 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
Five years after Harvey, flood mitigation efforts continue along Cypress Creek. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Nearly five years after Hurricane Harvey flooded more than 150,000 structures countywide, flood mitigation efforts continue in Harris County. As of June, the Harris County Flood Control District’s $2.5 billion bond program, which voters approved...
CEO of Montgomery County services program Yes to Youth stepping down
Yes to Youth CEO Dannette Suding is stepping down from her role in September. (Courtesy Dannette Suding) Dannette Suding, CEO of Montgomery County youth services organization Yes to Youth, is stepping down from her role in September, the organization announced. Suding has been the CEO of the organization for seven years. Yes to Youth provides crisis intervention, counseling and suicide prevention services, and it also provides housing for homeless, at-risk and abused youth.
HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress celebrates emergency room expansion
Hospital CEO Jim Beck Brown shares details of the emergency department renovation. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress held a grand opening for its newly renovated emergency center Aug. 24. Renovations focused on expanding private emergency rooms, adding more bays and streamlining the care for those in the emergency department.
See student enrollment trends, salaries and more data for Spring, Klein ISDs
At Klein ISD, student enrollment has dropped by 0.6% from the 2018-19 school year to the 2021-22 school year, while Spring ISD's student enrollment has dropped by 5.54% during that same time period. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) At Klein ISD, student enrollment has dropped by 0.6% from the 2018-19 school...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0