West University Place considers progressive rate charges for city water bills as drought conditions persist

Construction on the project is halfway completed, according to officials. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Katy is continuing their road improvement projects, including the ones located at Pin Oak Road. This street maintenance project involves spot repairs to concrete streets as well as the striping of lanes with new markings along an area of Pin Oak Road beginning at Hwy. 90, crossing Katy Freeway and extending to Katy Flewellen Road. A small portion of Kingsland Boulevard is also included. According to ARKK Engineers, construction is halfway completed.

KATY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO