Former Prosecutor Fatally Beat Ex-Wife in Front of Their Five Children, Then Said He Didn’t ‘Feel Right’ When Cops Found Him in Just His Underwear: Reports
An attorney recently embroiled in a litigious “separation with children” is charged with fatally beating his ex-wife on Tuesday night in front of his children, multiple local news reports say. Anders Leland Odegaard, 31, was booked into the Marshall County, Minnesota Jail on an assault charge, according to...
IGN
The Patient Two-Episode Premiere Review - "Intake" & "Alan Learns to Meditate"
The Patient debuts on Hulu with two episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The remaining eight episodes will release weekly, on Tuesdays. The creative team behind The Americans -- writers Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, and director Chris Long -- is back with a gripping new series. The Patient is smaller in scope but, like The Americans, it showcases what could be a pulpy premise, one filled with cheap thrills, and firmly grounds it in slow-burn tension and earnest drama. Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson star in what's basically a "serial killer in therapy" series, but none of it is delivered for laughs as this hook is played totally straight, making everything nicely believable.
IGN
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. How realistic is the Battle of the Pelennor Fields? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at the most iconic battle of the War of the Ring, from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, and break down this massive battle between The Witch King and Gondor, Rohan's armies.
IGN
Brandy to Star in The Eggers Brothers' Psychological Horror Film The Front Room
Grammy Award-winning musician and actress Brandy Norwood is set to star in The Front Room, the psychological horror film that will be the directorial debut of The Eggers Brothers. The Eggers Brothers are comprised of Max and Sam Eggers, the younger brothers of Robert Eggers, the director behind such films...
Johnny Depp's brief MTV VMAs cameo appearance divides viewers
Johnny Depp joked during a VMAs gig as the show's moonperson that he was "available" for anything following his libel trial with Amber Heard.
IGN
The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Trailer for New Guy Pearce Psychological Thriller
Guy Pearce stars as an author haunted by the legacy of his own notorious book in the upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. IGN has the exclusive new trailer for writer-director Andrew Hunt’s film, which you can watch via the player above or the embed below. We also have the exclusive poster for the film, which can also be found below.
Review: `Misfit’ reporter drawn to ‘woman who lived as man’
“Diary of a Misfit,” by Casey Parks (Alfred A. Knopf) Growing up gay in rural Louisiana, Casey Parks always felt like a misfit. When she came out as a lesbian in college to her Southern evangelical family, it did not go well. Her pastor asked God to kill her. Her mother was so distraught that her grandmother had to step in.
IGN
Netflix’s Resident Evil Cancelled After Only One Season
Netflix has cancelled its Resident Evils series just after one season. The company is not going to renew the live-action adaptation of the survival horror video game series by Capcom, Deadline reports. The show debuted on the streaming platform on July 14 consisting of eight episodes in its first season.
IGN
Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With WB Discovery Execs to Save The Flash
Ezra Miller has been on an apology tour over the past couple weeks, with their latest stop reportedly being a meeting with the heads of the Warner Bros. film division. THR reports that Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, met with WB film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, where they reportedly apologized for bringing negative attention to the The Flash. Miller also reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to the movie, which has been rumored to be under threat amid a flurry of controversy surrounding the actor.
IGN
The Death of Superman: DC Revisits the Iconic Crossover 30 Years Later
If you’re a comics fan of a certain age, The Death of Superman remains a watershed moment in fandom. The 1992 storyline that killed the Man of Steel broke sales records and sparked enough mainstream media coverage to fill two Fortresses of Solitude – and one memorable SNL skit. To this day, it remains a flashpoint for discussions about whether ‘events’ are good or bad for the industry.
IGN
Twisted Metal TV Series Has Wrapped Filming of Its First Season
Peacock's Twisted Metal TV series has officially wrapped filming of its first season, and the team celebrated by eating ice cream that was handed out of the back of Sweet Tooth's truck. The news was shared by Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith, who also wrote a few words and...
