The Patient debuts on Hulu with two episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The remaining eight episodes will release weekly, on Tuesdays. The creative team behind The Americans -- writers Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, and director Chris Long -- is back with a gripping new series. The Patient is smaller in scope but, like The Americans, it showcases what could be a pulpy premise, one filled with cheap thrills, and firmly grounds it in slow-burn tension and earnest drama. Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson star in what's basically a "serial killer in therapy" series, but none of it is delivered for laughs as this hook is played totally straight, making everything nicely believable.

