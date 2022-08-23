ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastham, MA

80-YEAR-OLD WOMAN KILLED IN SCOOTER VS. SUV CRASH

[Falmouth PD Media Statement – August 24, 2022] FALMOUTH – Wednesday, at 4:08 pm members of the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire Rescue Department responded to a crash involving an SUV and a moped style scooter at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) and Chapoquoit Road. Unfortunately, the operator of the moped, an 80-year-old female from West Falmouth sustained fatal injuries during the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section (CARS). The post 80-YEAR-OLD WOMAN KILLED IN SCOOTER VS. SUV CRASH first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning

ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans. Due to...
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Fire rescues man with foot stuck in wheel well

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire reports that at 5:21 AM on Wednesday, they were notified of a person with their leg stuck between the wheel and frame of a vehicle at Seagull Beach in West Yarmouth. Ambulance 55 from Headquarters and Engine 45 from Station 3 were dispatched. Upon arrival,...
YARMOUTH, MA
NECN

80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Moped Crash on Cape Cod

An elderly woman was killed Wednesday in a crash while she was driving a moped in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said. Falmouth police and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that involved an SUV and a moped, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, according to the Falmouth Police Department.
FALMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Officer injured after being hit by illegal ATV operator

(WJAR) — A New Bedford officer is hurt after allegedly being hit by a man illegally riding a four-wheeler on city streets. New Bedford police said officers were monitoring a group of bikers traveling in the city. According to police, the bikes were illegally operating and weaving in and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Yarmouth Police release images and video of suspect vehicle in hit & run to child on scooter

YARMOUTH – On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at 9:43 AM, a motor vehicle operating South-Bound on Higgins Crowell Road between the side streets of Jaybird Lane and Abells Road struck and seriously injured an eight-year-old child on a scooter. The motor vehicle immediately accelerated after impacting the child and fled the scene. Witness descriptions and […] The post Yarmouth Police release images and video of suspect vehicle in hit & run to child on scooter appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in Falmouth crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police are investigating a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman, Wednesday. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Rte 28A) and Chapoquoit Road, according to Falmouth Police. Officials say that the crash involves an SUV and a moped style scooter.
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street

BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours. 
BRIDGEWATER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Breaking: Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. […] The post Breaking: Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
WCVB

Officials reveal cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that injured worker

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials have revealed the cause of an explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed multiple buildings and dozens of boats and vehicles. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said Friday's destructive...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hit, killed after truck side swiped car in breakdown lane along Route 140 in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman was hit and killed by a truck Saturday morning while she was standing outside her car by the breakdown last along Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet pulled over her Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the two-lane highway, and for unknown reasons, was apparently standing outside her car on the driver’s side when she was struck.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police on Cape Cod are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after 8-year-old boy transported by MedFlight with serious injuries

Police on Cape Cod are looking for a hit-and-run suspect that seriously injured 8-year-old boy on Saturday. According to Yarmouth Police, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

HN PHOTOS: Male reportedly whipped with leather belt during downtown street brawl…

HYANNIS – [ABOVE HN PHOTOS] – A Barnstable Police Lieutenant patrolling Main Street came across males down on the sidewalk fighting early this morning shortly after bar closing. The apparent street brawl involving four males ended with one male (the one in the dark blue shirt) being charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (a belt). A second male was taken into protective custody for being highly intoxicated. Two other males (the ones with black lines obscuring their faces) ended up being the victims in this case. They were not arrested and eventually given rides to their homes by patrol officers. * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Meanwhile, in the following HN Photo, a random 15-year-old Hytown kid flies by the fight scene, riding a perfect wheelie past a sign that reads, “THE STRUGGLE IS REAL BUT SO IS GOD” (To be filed under “So Hytown it hurts…”) P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Bee Gees… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 9.3 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post HN PHOTOS: Male reportedly whipped with leather belt during downtown street brawl… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

