Uncle in custody after 5-year-old Detroit boy finds unsecured gun, fatally shoots himself in the face

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit police are seeking charges against a 29-year-old man whose young nephew was killed when he got ahold of a gun and apparently shot himself in the face on Detroit’s west side Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday in a home on Oakfield Avenue near 7 Mile and Southfield roads.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference Tuesday , it appears the 5-year-old boy was playing with his 7-year-old brother when they discovered an unsecured gun and turned it on himself.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. WWJ's Charlie Langton reported the child's uncle took the child next door after the shooting and asked the neighbor to bring him to the hospital.

The uncle is currently in police custody for questioning, but authorities have not released his name.

Officials said the child's mother is distraught, but is cooperating with the investigation.

"How many times are we going to stand here and have these pleas to people who have weapons to properly secure them? Way too often we're standing here with the same plea," White said Tuesday.

White said, as he has many times in the wake of similar child shooting incidents, it's important for gun owners to properly store their weapons.

"We have gun locks. We will bring you a gun lock," he said.

White said he would be out in the community distributing gun locks on Tuesday.

