ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Uncle in custody after 5-year-old Detroit boy finds unsecured gun, fatally shoots himself in the face

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDnkf_0hSOxMuX00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit police are seeking charges against a 29-year-old man whose young nephew was killed when he got ahold of a gun and apparently shot himself in the face on Detroit’s west side Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday in a home on Oakfield Avenue near 7 Mile and Southfield roads.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference Tuesday , it appears the 5-year-old boy was playing with his 7-year-old brother when they discovered an unsecured gun and turned it on himself.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. WWJ's Charlie Langton reported the child's uncle took the child next door after the shooting and asked the neighbor to bring him to the hospital.

The uncle is currently in police custody for questioning, but authorities have not released his name.

Officials said the child's mother is distraught, but is cooperating with the investigation.

"How many times are we going to stand here and have these pleas to people who have weapons to properly secure them? Way too often we're standing here with the same plea," White said Tuesday.

White said, as he has many times in the wake of similar child shooting incidents, it's important for gun owners to properly store their weapons.

"We have gun locks. We will bring you a gun lock," he said.

White said he would be out in the community distributing gun locks on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest updates >> LISTEN LIVE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Flint Journal

2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph

DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Detroit man charged for allegedly killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

DETROIT (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to a local hospital after the victim, Xavier Jones, was transported there to treat his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
CBS Detroit

Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Ypsilanti man in custody charged with CSC, kidnapping 11 year-old girl

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11 year-old girl.According to a press release, the victim snuck out of her home on the night of May 20 and was picked up by 35 year-old Brandon Hutson and that's when the assault took place. The girl was located the following day.Hutson was arrested on August 24 and is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful imprisonment. He's currently lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.Ypsilanti Police Lieutenant Brent Yuchasz says due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information will be released.
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#Violent Crime#Fox2news
CBS Detroit

Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Second trial underway for woman claiming self defense in fatal shooting of former boyfriend

A retrial is underway in Oakland County Circuit Court for a Pontiac woman who claims the fatal shooting of her former boyfriend was done in self-defense. Solana Cervantes is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Nov. 13, 2019 death of Rolando Rosario, Jr., 23. Cervantes, 26, doesn’t deny shooting Rosario, but has claimed he assaulted her the night of the slaying and that she feared for her life as he had a history of physically attacking her and threatening to kill her.
PONTIAC, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy