Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
NYLON
Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 MTV VMAs
New York Fashion Week may be right around the corner, but another major style event is officially underway: The 2022 MTV VMAs is back to highlight music and fashion on Sunday night, featuring a star-studded red carpet and performances from Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Anitta, J Balvin, and more. Nicki Minaj will also hit the stage (for the first time since 2018), along with receiving MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
NYLON
Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Midnights’ At The 2022 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift loves to out-do herself, so when she released an entire short film for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) we knew we were in for a treat. The video, which starred Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as the song’s star-crossed lovers, brought the fan-favorite track to new heights — and snagged Swift five nominations at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Not only did it go on to win Best Longform Video and Best Direction, but it also won the much-coveted Video of the Year. But as mentioned, the woman loves to out-do herself, so she took the opportunity to make a major announcement: Her new album is coming in October.
NYLON
Chloe Cherry And Betsey Johnson Celebrate A New Decade & More Party Photos You Missed
This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYLON
How Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit" Became The Melancholic Hit Of The Summer
Steve Lacy’s second album, Gemini Rights, was the first album he’s recorded on something other than a phone or computer. While the 24-year-old artist has been active in the music scene since before he graduated high school – known first as the guitarist and vocalist for the band The Internet before working with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Vampire Weekend – the release of his sophomore album in mid-July signaled a new moment for Lacy, both in its sound and in the way it was produced. So far, it has paid off.
NYLON
K-Pop Artists & Fans Mark 10 Years Of Magic At KCON 2022
A decade down the line, the largest Korean culture and music festival in North America is still making fans — and artists — feel seen. “It was definitely worth it. Worth the 2,200 bucks,” laughs Larry Zheng. The 20-year-old attendee is referring to the Prestige tickets he bought for the largest Korean culture and music festival in North America — KCON — which took place on August 19-21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. A self-proclaimed “JYP Nation fan,” Zheng mostly came to see girl group ITZY, but his top-tier purchase granted him full access to the three days of convention. Alongside preferred GA spots for the two nights of concerts, Zheng also scored meet and greets with all of the performing artists, red carpet attendance, exclusive merchandise, and many other benefits. “It was the best experience of my life,” he says.
NYLON
Blackpink Debuted "Pink Venom" At The 2022 VMAs
Blackpink knows how to make an entrance. The world’s biggest girl group made its U.S. award show debut on Sunday night with a triumphant performance of their latest single, “Pink Venom,” at the 2022 VMAs. Embodying their group name, the foursome appeared on stage in all black with magenta stage lights casting a glow as they delivered an error-free rendition of their latest track, running through its complex choreography alongside a squad of background dancers.
Comments / 0