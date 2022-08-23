A decade down the line, the largest Korean culture and music festival in North America is still making fans — and artists — feel seen. “It was definitely worth it. Worth the 2,200 bucks,” laughs Larry Zheng. The 20-year-old attendee is referring to the Prestige tickets he bought for the largest Korean culture and music festival in North America — KCON — which took place on August 19-21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. A self-proclaimed “JYP Nation fan,” Zheng mostly came to see girl group ITZY, but his top-tier purchase granted him full access to the three days of convention. Alongside preferred GA spots for the two nights of concerts, Zheng also scored meet and greets with all of the performing artists, red carpet attendance, exclusive merchandise, and many other benefits. “It was the best experience of my life,” he says.

