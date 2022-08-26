ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week ‘In Conversation’: Live at the Kentucky State Fair!

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHrci_0hSOv3iv00 Listen to the podcast:

It would probably be an overreach to say that everyone likes the state fair. But not a big one. People like the food, the rides, the exhibitions, and the animals. We can’t forget the animals.

This week on “In Conversation” we did our broadcast from the Kentucky State Fair. We talked to people who told us more about the cool things to see, eat, and do at the fair, and hear why the fair remains important to Kentucky’s farmers and the agriculture industry.

