San Diego, CA

Two People Receive Medical Treatment After Trench Rescue Near Midway District

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WWTn_0hSOryMt00
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Two people were taken to hospitals with unspecified injuries Tuesday after they were rescued from a construction-site trench near the Midway District.

First responders were called to the 4700 block of Friars Road at 9:37 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. They found a 35-year-old construction worker 20 feet down in a trench. After being removed from the trench, the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

A second person who requested medical assistance was also transported for medical treatment.

According to SDFR’s incident page, the two men were working at the bottom of a cement cylinder shaft when a portion of concrete fell, pinning one of them. The other worker was able to move the concrete, freeing the first man. A crane basket lifted both men out of the trench.

The state Division of Occupational Safety and Health will investigate the incident, according to SDFR.

Updated at 5:09 p.m. Aug. 24, 2022

— City News Service

Comments / 0

 

