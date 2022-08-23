ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver, 87, OK After Sedan Plows Into Fair Lawn Convenience Store (PHOTOS)

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10goHn_0hSOoQsK00
Quick Mart, 17-11 Broadway, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An 87-year-old driver from Glen Rock escaped injury when her sedan smashed through the front of a Fair Lawn convenience store.

No other injuries were reported, either.

The Toyota Avalon barreled into the Quick Mart in a mini-shopping center on Broadway when the driver accidentally hit the gas shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

Borough police and firefighters -- including members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad -- responded.

A building inspector determined that there was no major structural damage to the shopping center, Macys said.

Comments / 1

 

Jersey Family Fun

Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park NJ

Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park, New Jersey is part of the massive 577-acre Saddle River County Park. It consists of five parks that are linked by a multi-use path, with circular paths around some ponds. While each park in the system offers a playground we chose to focus on the ones with accessible playgrounds. This was the second accessible playground we visited and it was truly special. The other one is their playground in Ridgewood.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
Accidents
