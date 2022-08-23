Read full article on original website
yonkerstimes.com
California Man Eludes State Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Mercedes; Flees, Found 2 Days Later
On August 25, 2022, State Police arrested Jordan M. Richards, 32, of Antioch, California, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., State Police received a report of a stolen gray Mercedes-Benz out of New York City that was traveling northbound on State Route 22 in the town of Pawling.
10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting
#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
greenwichfreepress.com
Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man
On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
Father Stabbed, Son Sought In Assault At Route 46 Motel
Police were looking for a troubled man whose father sustained minor stab wounds in an assault at a South Hackensack motel. Carlos Rodriguez, 27, fled after the 8:40 a.m. incident on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Knights Inn off Route 46, Police Chief Robert Chinchar said. Both had been living...
UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287
A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
Authorities: Suspect arrested for assaulting man on bus in Newburgh
Police say someone was stabbed on a tour bus traveling down the state thruway Friday night.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
1 Suspect Nabbed, Another At Large After Robbery Near Milford Convenience Store
One suspect has been apprehended and another remains at large after a robbery near a Connecticut convenience store. The robbery happened on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27 in Milford at Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd. Two Black male suspects held the victim at gunpoint with a facsimile firearm in his...
New Rochelle Duo Busted In Stolen Rental Car From FL, Police Say
A stolen rental car went from Florida all the way to Westchester County before two local men were busted by police, authorities said. Police in New Rochelle received a call from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Miami at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, informing them that one of the company’s stolen vehicles was believed to be in the area.
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Boy Running From Yard In New Fairfield
The Connecticut State Police are searching for a driver who hit a child in Fairfield County and then fled the scene. The incident took place in New Fairfield around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 on d. According to state police, a boy ran out of his yard and into the...
NewsTimes
Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gang member arrested during shooting investigation
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 24-year-old man was arrested after the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a federal arrest warrant in the city on Friday. The arrest is part of an investigation into a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Morgan Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie on April 13, 2022.
9-Year-Old Deer Park Boy Dies After DWI Crash On Long Island Expressway
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway has been declared brain dead, according to a GoFundMe page. Angel Salis, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for...
Man Apprehended After Driving Stolen Vehicle In New Rochelle, Police Say
A 51-year-old man was charged after police said he drove a stolen vehicle in Westchester County. Authorities received a report of a stolen vehicle entering New Rochelle from I-95 at about 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the New Rochelle Police Department said. Officers found the vehicle parked and unoccupied...
LI boat explosion leaves 5 hospitalized
Five people were hospitalized after a boat exploded in the water off Babylon Village on Friday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
Victim Ejected, Killed In Route 1&9 Crash
One person died in a crash on Route 1&9 early Saturday, Aug. 27 in Newark, authorities said. The male driver struck a guard rial near Haynes Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn around 5:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was transported to University Hospital,...
Police: Hicksville man arrested in string of Nassau burglaries
Detectives say an investigation determined that Scott Gilmor, 45, was responsible for the burglaries.
