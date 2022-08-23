ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Danny Smith
5d ago

Ahhhh yes, the Democratic policies in place & at work. Arrest them, release them, with No Bail. In the good Old days, the drunk would have been held over night and appeared before the judge in the morning. This makes more sense though. This State is UNFRIGGINBELIVABLE.

7
HuntingtonNow

10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting

#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man

On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287

A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
MAHWAH, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gang member arrested during shooting investigation

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 24-year-old man was arrested after the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a federal arrest warrant in the city on Friday. The arrest is part of an investigation into a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Morgan Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie on April 13, 2022.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Victim Ejected, Killed In Route 1&9 Crash

One person died in a crash on Route 1&9 early Saturday, Aug. 27 in Newark, authorities said. The male driver struck a guard rial near Haynes Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn around 5:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was transported to University Hospital,...
NEWARK, NJ

