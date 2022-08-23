ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner

Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
HipHopWired

Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series

Never let it be said that Usher Raymond doesn’t have a sense of humor about himself. In fact, the “You Got It Bad” singer appears to be thrilled that he’s the first celebrity to be spotlighted on “Behind the Memes,” which HuffPost described as “a new content series that is a twist on the popular […] The post Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Meta Platforms Inc
960 The Ref

Singer Kelsea Ballerini announces divorce from Morgan Evans

Singer Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and fellow singer Morgan Evans are divorcing after nearly five years of marriage. Ballerini made the announcement on her Instagram page, saying: “I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose in Prime Video Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ (Exclusive)

Less than a week after announcing she is leaving Euphoria, the show’s Barbie Ferreira has found a new gig. The actress has joined Ariana DeBose in House of Spoils, a psychological thriller from Amazon’s Prime Video and Blumhouse Television.More from The Hollywood ReporterAriana DeBose to Star in Thriller 'House of Spoils' for Prime Video, BlumhousePro-Choice Hollywood Amps Up Abortion-Rights Giving Led by Lizzo and Live Nation $1M DonationHBO's 'Westworld' Season 4: TV Review The feature is being directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy from their own script, which is based on their original idea.  Per Amazon, Spoils follows an ambitious chef (DeBose)...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy