Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner
Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series
Never let it be said that Usher Raymond doesn’t have a sense of humor about himself. In fact, the “You Got It Bad” singer appears to be thrilled that he’s the first celebrity to be spotlighted on “Behind the Memes,” which HuffPost described as “a new content series that is a twist on the popular […] The post Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Meghan Markle Says That The British Media Calls Her Children "The N-Word"
"There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota."
Mark Zuckerberg sat down for a rare, free-wheeling 3-hour interview with Joe Rogan. Here are all the biggest revelations.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg told Rogan about his morning exercise habits, his stance on the FBI, and how "normal people" don't want chips in their brains.
Singer Kelsea Ballerini announces divorce from Morgan Evans
Singer Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and fellow singer Morgan Evans are divorcing after nearly five years of marriage. Ballerini made the announcement on her Instagram page, saying: “I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”
16 Things To Know About "House Of The Dragon" Actor Milly Alcock
This newcomer is just getting started.
Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose in Prime Video Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ (Exclusive)
Less than a week after announcing she is leaving Euphoria, the show’s Barbie Ferreira has found a new gig. The actress has joined Ariana DeBose in House of Spoils, a psychological thriller from Amazon’s Prime Video and Blumhouse Television.More from The Hollywood ReporterAriana DeBose to Star in Thriller 'House of Spoils' for Prime Video, BlumhousePro-Choice Hollywood Amps Up Abortion-Rights Giving Led by Lizzo and Live Nation $1M DonationHBO's 'Westworld' Season 4: TV Review The feature is being directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy from their own script, which is based on their original idea. Per Amazon, Spoils follows an ambitious chef (DeBose)...
