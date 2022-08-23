Read full article on original website
Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, August 29, 2022:1. ARTEMIS LAUNCH SCRUBBEDAfter we sent out the Need2Know newsletter this morning, NASA scrubbed the Artemis rocket launch due to a fuel leak. The new launch hasn't been scheduled yet, but could come as soon as Friday. When it does lift off, the mission will mark a significant milestone in NASA's plans to send humans back to the moon. This time test dummies will be taking the ride in the crew capsule, but if it goes well astronauts could go up...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to call off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be off until next month. The flight, when it happens, will be the first launch in NASA’s Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago. As precious minutes ticked away Monday morning, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen. The leak happened in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.
