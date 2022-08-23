Read full article on original website
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
411mania.com
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Plans For Edge At WWE Clash At The Castle
For months now Edge has been feuding with The Judgement Day and this week on Monday Night Raw the Hall of Famer faced off against Damian Priest in Toronto. The Rated R Superstar picked up the win when he faced off against Priest, but the numbers game proved to be too much for Edge when the rest of The Judgement Day came down to attack him after the match. Luckily for Edge his wife Beth Phoenix was in attendance for Raw this week and she made the save after she scared The Judgement Day off with a steel chair.
PWMania
Details on What Was Said During “Mandatory” Backstage Meeting Prior to AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, top stars in AEW are said to be involved in “a ton of backstage drama.”. Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW held a “mandatory” meeting, and AEW President Tony Khan was said to be “fired up” about it, according to Fightful Select. Khan discussed the company’s plans to grow the talent relations and development team, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
stillrealtous.com
Two AEW Stars Expected To Return Soon
The last few months have been rough for the All Elite Wrestling roster as several of the top stars in the company have been sidelined due to injury. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly have been out of action which has prevented them from competing alongside Bobby Fish in the AEW Trios Championship tournament.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match
Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
wrestlingrumors.net
Put It On Hold: AEW Star Suspended, All Out Match In Doubt
Did you miss him? Wrestlers have a difficult job as they have to make you believe that what you are seeing in front of you is real, despite knowing that things are planned in advance. That is a hard trick to pull off yet they make it work every week. There are occasions when there is more going on though and that was the case again recently, with an AEW star getting in some trouble.
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: AEW Title Changes Hands In Shocking Fashion
Well that’s fast. AEW has done a lot of good in its few years of existence, with the company’s championships being a high point. The titles have been treated as something of value and a title change still means a lot. That is the case no matter how someone wins a title, but now someone will be winning a new one through means that are not exactly the norm for a title change.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Teases He May Ruin CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match
Right now, all eyes are on tonight's Undisputed AEW World Championship encounter between reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking place on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. And while speculation has suggested that a certain Maxwell Jacob Friedman could make a shock return, another AEW star has shared that he may ultimately throw a spanner in the works.
Yardbarker
Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy Set For AEW All Out, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Also Announced
Christian Cage has accepted Jungle Boy’s challenge for a match at AEW All Out, and another match has been added to the stacked card as well. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage — sporting an arm brace following his attack at the hands of Jungle Boy last week — said that he attempted to extend an olive branch to Jungle Boy for costing them the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, he says Jungle Boy thinks he’s better and smarter than he is, but he’ll never be as smart as Cage, and that he accepted his match.
Masha Slamovich Hopes To Have A Deathmatch In IMPACT Wrestling
Masha Slamovich has emerged as one of the top Knockouts in IMPACT Wrestling over the past year, targeting and taking out other Knockouts one by one. Slamovich has become an assassin on-screen, letting victims know she is coming for them and then dismantling them when they get in the ring. Her latest target is IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On The Original All Out Plans For The AEW Women's World Championship Match
While the match is no longer happening, Thunder Rosa was reportedly scheduled to lose her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm at All Out next weekend according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." The ThunderStorm tag team partners were originally scheduled to compete in singles action...
wrestlinginc.com
Briscoes On What's Next: 'We Ain't Done With FTR'
The Briscoes aren't done with Ring of Honor, and they're not done with FTR. "We're just ready to get cranked up even more," former ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe told MuscleManMalcolm. "We just did the last pay-per-view and we're just wondering what's next?" "We ain't done with FTR," his brother...
wrestlinginc.com
Mojo Rawley Comments On His Relationship With Triple H Following Recent WWE Shake-Up
Triple H has taken over as WWE's Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations following Vince McMahon's departure from the company and the release of John Laurinaitis. "[Triple H] was the one who debuted me back in 'NXT,'" former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi said in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. "I'll always be forever grateful to Hunter for giving me that shot in 'NXT' ... In my experience, it was kind of challenging to have one guy to lean on ... You would think if Hunter tells you something, you follow that blindly, but it wasn't always the case if Vince is telling you something else."
wrestlinginc.com
Mojo Rawley Discusses His Relationship With AEW And Possible WWE Return
Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley, was released by WWE in 2020, and he hasn't been seen in a ring since. While he's started a wrestling talent agency, there's still speculation about whether he'll eventually end up in a promotion like AEW. "I actually haven't spoken person with Tony...
wrestlinginc.com
Briscoes Name WWE Star They Want To See Back In ROH
With Ring of Honor under new management following Tony Khan's purchasing of the company back in March, the vision for ROH moving forward may change, butsome of the old talent remains. The Briscoes have been with Ring of Honor since 2003 and have won a staggering 12 ROH Tag Team Championships for a combined total of 1,375 days. They most recently held the titles in April before losing them to FTR in a heavily-praised, almost 30-minute encounter. But he Ring of Honor brand was built off of more than just one tag team, and the Briscoes would like to see a familiar face back in the company moving forward.
411mania.com
Dakota Kai On When She Was Told About Plans For SummerSlam Return
Dakota Kai made her return to WWE at SummerSlam, and she recently discussed when she was told of plans for her to return and more. Kai spoke with Today FM for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On when she learned WWE wanted her to...
PWMania
New Segment Announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up
AEW has announced that Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will face off on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode. Bryan Danielson defeated Garcia in the opening match of last week’s House of The Dragon episode of AEW Dynamite, which lasted about 25 minutes. Danielson extended a handshake to Garcia following the match, and Garcia appeared to accept it when Jericho attacked from behind and knocked him out. Jericho rushed up to Garcia, shoved him away, and yelled and pointed at him. Jericho gave Garcia the finger before warning him and leaving as the episode came to a close.
PWMania
Looking into AEW Dynamite (8/24/22)
In a good show for AEW, Dynamite had some great action and one hell of a shocker in the CM Punk vs Jon Moxley match. Very good promos from Daniel Garcia and Ricky Starks too. As announced last week Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia were set to meet in the ring on the show. Basically Jericho asks for an apology from Garcia, because of what he did last week post-match. He told Jericho that he ruined his moment with Bryan last week. Bryan comes out and tells Garcia he’s a wrestler, not a sports entertainer. Garcia then shoves Jericho down after being conflicted between Jericho and Danielson.
