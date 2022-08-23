Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Comments On Possible WWE Return
Fans have seen a number of released stars return to WWE recently, and the company has also been bringing back names from the past for appearances such as Trish Stratus who was featured on Raw this week. Former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria recently talked about the returns on Just Alyx...
PWMania
Details on What Was Said During “Mandatory” Backstage Meeting Prior to AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, top stars in AEW are said to be involved in “a ton of backstage drama.”. Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW held a “mandatory” meeting, and AEW President Tony Khan was said to be “fired up” about it, according to Fightful Select. Khan discussed the company’s plans to grow the talent relations and development team, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Plans For Edge At WWE Clash At The Castle
For months now Edge has been feuding with The Judgement Day and this week on Monday Night Raw the Hall of Famer faced off against Damian Priest in Toronto. The Rated R Superstar picked up the win when he faced off against Priest, but the numbers game proved to be too much for Edge when the rest of The Judgement Day came down to attack him after the match. Luckily for Edge his wife Beth Phoenix was in attendance for Raw this week and she made the save after she scared The Judgement Day off with a steel chair.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: John Cena Comforts Child Who Loses Their Cool Meeting Him
WWE Superstar John Cena has proven his good-guy personality isn’t just for the cameras while meeting a pair of young fans this week. In a video that went viral online, Cena can be seen in a store and was approached by two young fans. When one was emotionally overwhelmed...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars
Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road. While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times." Jericho had wrestled Styles...
ComicBook
Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
stillrealtous.com
Kevin Nash On Almost Going Off Script During Feud With CM Punk
In the summer of 2011 CM Punk was the most talked about wrestler in WWE at the time, and he faced off against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam to determine who would be the Undisputed WWE Champion. It was Punk who picked up the victory, but his celebration was short-lived as Kevin Nash made his surprise return then powerbombed Punk which allowed Alberto Del Rio to cash in Money in the Bank and win the WWE Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Teases He May Ruin CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match
Right now, all eyes are on tonight's Undisputed AEW World Championship encounter between reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking place on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. And while speculation has suggested that a certain Maxwell Jacob Friedman could make a shock return, another AEW star has shared that he may ultimately throw a spanner in the works.
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, NXT Europe | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Jon Moxley squashes CM Punk to unify AEW World Titles. - Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho fight over Daniel Garcia. - Johnny Gargano returns to WWE. - Kevin Owens fights again. - Eddie Edwards challenging Josh Alexander. -...
wrestlingrumors.net
Chris Jericho Hints That WWE Tried To Sign Him While Under Contract With AEW
Is The Wizard stirring up some more magic? Chris Jericho recently had some conversations with fans on Twitter about their desire to see him return to WWE. During one of the interactions, he implied that he was the target of WWE’s recent “contract tampering” allegations. A fan...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Nixing Vince McMahon Edict
WWE has been going through major changes over the last few months, and fans have seen some big returns take place on WWE programming as of late. This week former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano made his surprise return when he cut a promo on Monday Night Raw then superkicked Theory.
Taya Valkyrie Brings Lucha Libre Style To NWA, Hopes To See More Mexican Talent Get Recognition
Taya Valkyrie brings the lucha libre style to the National Wrestling Alliance, and she'd like to see more of it in the company. Valkyrie, the reigning AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, debuted at NWA Alwayz Ready in June, and she will challenge Kamille for the NWA World Women's Championship at NWA 74.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Hints That WWE Reached Out to Him
Chris Jericho would return to WWE if the company had its way, according to some reports. On his Twitter account, Chris Jericho dropped hints that this might be the case. The following was posted by a fan on Twitter: “Need a Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho faction. Make it happen Y2J!!!” Then Jericho responded with, “Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering”
ewrestlingnews.com
Mysterio & Mizanin Families Set For Episode Of Celebrity Family Feud
ABC has announced that the Mystero Family will be taking on The Miz Family on Celebrity Family Feud. The two families will compete on the show on an episode that airs on August 28 at 8 PM EST. The Mysterios will be made up of Rey, Dominik, Angie Gutierrez, Aalyah...
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Teases The Return Of 'Heel Trish'
Trish Stratus is a former WWE Hardcore Champion, a seven-time WWE Women's Champion, and a company Hall of Famer, and while fans currently receive her with cheers, there were times when Stratus was one of the most-hated characters on the roster. In a recent interview with "Ring the Belle," Trish suggested the idea of bringing her heel persona back to WWE someday. "[Heel Trish is] fun. Those lines that resonate, usually they come from a true place," Stratus said with a laugh. "I was very aware of my character and how she was. These things just came naturally to me because that's who she was, that Trish at the time."
411mania.com
Various News: Booker T Comments on Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, IGN Looks at AEW Fight Forever at Gamescom
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke on Jeff Jarrett’s exit from WWE as the SVP of Live Events on his Hall of Fame Podcast. He said the following on Jeff Jarrett:. “That was a shock. I did not see that one coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago, Ric Flair’s Last Match as well as his WWE duties. And now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company. And Jeff Jarrett, I must say, I always got along with Jeff really well. Jeff was a guy when I first won the World Heavyweight Championship, Jeff Jarrett was there. He was the guy that had to pass the reins over to me, which he did so graciously. That’s what I wanted to say about Jeff Jarrett more than anything. He wasn’t a guy that was thinking about his image or anything like that or how he was going to look putting me over. I heard Jeff Jarrett talking about it that night, and he said that’s one of the proudest moments of his wrestling career, being the one that lost to Booker T for his first World Heavyweight Championship. That says a lot about the dude.”
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Speculates On His All Out Opponent After Beating CM Punk
The August 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite" marked the end of the interim AEW World Championship as CM Punk and Jon Moxley clashed to determine who is the true Undisputed Champion of AEW. Fans that expected a competitive, close match between the two veteran wrestlers were left shocked as Punk seemingly re-injured his surgically repaired foot during the match and quickly lost to Mox via pinfall.
Jonathan Gresham To Return To GCW At GCW Shooting Star
Jonathan Gresham is returning to Game Changer Wrestling. GCW announced that Gresham will be in action at its "Shooting Star" event in Los Angeles on September 23. Gresham previously deactivated his Twitter account after he lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Fightful Select reported that Gresham had requested his release from ROH/AEW, and Gresham's side told Fightful that, at the time, Gresham was "done with wrestling for the foreseeable future after this month." More information is available here.
