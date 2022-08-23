– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke on Jeff Jarrett’s exit from WWE as the SVP of Live Events on his Hall of Fame Podcast. He said the following on Jeff Jarrett:. “That was a shock. I did not see that one coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago, Ric Flair’s Last Match as well as his WWE duties. And now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company. And Jeff Jarrett, I must say, I always got along with Jeff really well. Jeff was a guy when I first won the World Heavyweight Championship, Jeff Jarrett was there. He was the guy that had to pass the reins over to me, which he did so graciously. That’s what I wanted to say about Jeff Jarrett more than anything. He wasn’t a guy that was thinking about his image or anything like that or how he was going to look putting me over. I heard Jeff Jarrett talking about it that night, and he said that’s one of the proudest moments of his wrestling career, being the one that lost to Booker T for his first World Heavyweight Championship. That says a lot about the dude.”

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO