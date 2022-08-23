Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Zuckerberg tells Rogan FBI warning prompted Biden laptop story censorship
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook restricting a story about Joe Biden's son during the 2020 election was based on FBI misinformation warnings. The New York Post alleged leaked emails from Hunter Biden's laptop showed the then vice-president was helping his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Facebook and Twitter restricted sharing of...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
RELATED PEOPLE
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
'What's her name?' Biden appears to forget Marjorie Taylor Greene's name after White House publicly mocked her her forgiven $183,000 PPP loan
President Joe Biden appeared to forget Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's name after the White House mocked her for complaining about student debt relief while having a $183,504 Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiven. 'I found it absolutely fascinating that some of the folks who are talking about this is big...
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
‘Every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach’: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan he hates how the day starts as Meta CEO
Mark Zuckerberg might be one of the world’s wealthiest people and the chief executive of Meta, but he still has lousy feelings at the start of a work day like any normal human being. “It’s almost like every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach,” he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rocket Launch Scrubbed & Mickey Mantle Record: What You Need2Know
Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, August 29, 2022:1. ARTEMIS LAUNCH SCRUBBEDAfter we sent out the Need2Know newsletter this morning, NASA scrubbed the Artemis rocket launch due to a fuel leak. The new launch hasn't been scheduled yet, but could come as soon as Friday. When it does lift off, the mission will mark a significant milestone in NASA's plans to send humans back to the moon. This time test dummies will be taking the ride in the crew capsule, but if it goes well astronauts could go up...
BBC
Trump affidavit drops clues on scale of FBI investigation
The curtain of secrecy has been pulled back ever so slightly on the investigation into Donald Trump's handling of classified documents and presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. Even with all the redactions, the picture revealed should be concerning to the former president. The public now has its first look at the...
BBC
FBI cites 'evidence of obstruction' in Trump Florida home search
The FBI told a judge they expected to find "evidence of obstruction" of justice in a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, according to newly released court papers. Investigators said top secret files had been stored at Mar-a-Lago along with assorted newspapers and magazines. The justice department said...
Comments / 0