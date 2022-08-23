Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, August 29, 2022:1. ARTEMIS LAUNCH SCRUBBEDAfter we sent out the Need2Know newsletter this morning, NASA scrubbed the Artemis rocket launch due to a fuel leak. The new launch hasn't been scheduled yet, but could come as soon as Friday. When it does lift off, the mission will mark a significant milestone in NASA's plans to send humans back to the moon. This time test dummies will be taking the ride in the crew capsule, but if it goes well astronauts could go up...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO