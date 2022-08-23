ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Icon Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have lived in Amarillo for a while, you’ll know the name Lilia Escajeda. If not, you’ve no doubt seen the work she has done across the High Plains. She is the guest this week on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. Click here...
Fuller House? TV Icon Joining Beach Boys In Amarillo.

One thing Amarillo doesn't usually see a lot of is big-time concerts. Now, that's not to say it hasn't gotten a bit better in recent years. We're starting to see some bigger names make their way through the city. One of the biggest names to come into Amarillo is The...
Have Mercy – Full House Star Added to Amarillo Show

Back when the Beach Boys announced that they were coming back to Amarillo I made the joke that maybe Uncle Jesse would make an appearance. If you watched Full House at all you know John Stamos, a.k.a, Uncle Jesse, played some with the Beach Boys. I got to see them...
Slim Chickens Celebrating National Waffle Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — national Waffle Day is coming up on August 24th, and what better way to celebrate than with chicken and waffles. Slim Chickens in Amarillo is showing us a great and family-fun way to celebrate. For more information on Slim Chickens click here. On Wednesday August...
More Drugs In Amarillo? You Don’t Say!

Look, we have to be getting tired of hearing stories like this coming out of Amarillo. Constant tales of crimes, from theft, to assault, to murder. It seems it's a daily occurrence in our news cycle in the 806. Oh right, drugs. That's one that really seems to dominate the...
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo

I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
It's a boy! Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family. Davis Anthony Wille was born at 11:01 a.m. He weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz. and is 19.25 inches long. Davis' dad, Tyler, is the local sales manager at ABC 7. Davis and his mother, Dusty, are...
Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

