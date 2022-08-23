Read full article on original website
Grab Your Paddles And Rejoice. It Looks Like Pong Is Back In Amarillo.
It has been a long time since I've seen an update, or have heard anything at all about Amarillo's local ping pong group. Today, I was forwarded a fantastic bit of information for our pong enthusiasts. Shakehands Pong is gearing up for another event in Amarillo. Amarillo's Own Vibrant Pong...
Amarillo Has Seen a Lot of Lost Pets But Nothing Quite Like This
Heck, we live in the Texas Panhandle so from time to time we even see about lost cattle. I mean why not? We have lost horses, I have seen a lost cow or two. We try to keep it from being boring that is for sure. I will say that...
This Home For Sale Near Amarillo is a True Diamond in The Rough
There is something truly Texan about owning land. It's the one thing that we cannot create more of--or even less of. When you own land, you have something you can build upon, live upon, love upon, and thrive upon. There's endless possibilities. Especially if there's over 75 acres to call...
Fuller House? TV Icon Joining Beach Boys In Amarillo.
One thing Amarillo doesn't usually see a lot of is big-time concerts. Now, that's not to say it hasn't gotten a bit better in recent years. We're starting to see some bigger names make their way through the city. One of the biggest names to come into Amarillo is The...
Amarillo Now the Work is On You if You Need Extra Trash Service?
I am all for doing my part. I am a team player. Well sort of. I am not a fan of having to be my own cashier at the store. I feel there are people more qualified than I am to take care of this. I also don't like dealing...
According to a New Study Amarillo is Getting Fat
Amarillo is well known for buried Cadillacs, Sod Poodles, and 72oz steaks. But apparently, it is slowly becoming obese. A new study by Bar Bend, found that Amarillo (specifically Potter County) citizens have become 5% more obese over the past 10 years. How was this determined?. The analysis of data...
Kids Inc. Sports Complex Halfway Home On Funding
This is something that is very near and dear to me, so I've been keeping a close eye on the proceedings. Amarillo has long been in need of a youth sports complex, and not long ago, Kids Inc. announced they were trying to make that happen. Well, I'm happy to...
If You Wear a Band Shirt in Amarillo Please Know the Band
If you go through your closet you probably have an old t-shirt that you just love. Odds are that shirt may be a t-shirt of a favorite band or artist. You may have picked it up at a concert you once went to. Oh, the memories. I have a few...
Dreaming of Taquitos in Amarillo? You Are Going to Have to Wait
OK, so I am uber excited about two different places opening up here in Amarillo. I don't care how many restaurants we have in our city, I really don't. It really is exciting news when we get a new one. I know it makes it tougher and tougher to pick a place to eat when heading out the door for a meal.
See It In Color, Jamey Johnson Jamming in Amarillo
Another great concert is making its way to Amarillo. Jamey Johson will be playing in Amarillo on October 27th. Tickets are on sale now. Jamey will be bringing his gritty outlaw country to Amarillo. Jamey Johnson hit the official music scene in 2005 with his single The Dollar. The song...
Time Running Out To Sign Up For Kids Inc Fall Sports In Amarillo
Fall is pretty much here. School is back in session. Temperatures have been cooling off recently. People are talking about football and pumpkin spice. That means time is running out if you want to sign your kids up to play in Kids Inc fall sports. There Are Several Activities For...
Local Business Recent Fire Causes Temporary Shut Down
One of the best places to visit in Amarillo is Sixth Street. They get a lot of visitors because of course it is part of Route 66. So why would you not visit? Plus when they have a lot of great shops and restaurants there is just a ton to do.
When Does Fall Start In Amarillo? Sooner Than You Think!
That little bit of cooler weather we had just made the Fall Fever set in. On August 21, 2022, we hit a weather record for the coolest high temperature. It was a glorious cool day. It was time to enjoy coffee on the patio wrapped in a blanket, and hoodies for the day wear, and it made us want Fall.
Amarillo Buildings That Seem To Be Cursed – 3130 S. Soncy
Today we have another edition of Amarillo Cursed Buildings. Keep in mind when we say cursed we don't mean haunted or anything really negative, it's just buildings that have had multiple businesses in them over the years. Today we are looking at 3130 S. Soncy, for as young as this...
Amarillo Broke a Cold High Temperature Record in August!
We have had some amazing weather the last few days. The rain has been a God send and the temps have gotten us in a fall kind of mood. However, did you know that these amazing temps helped us break a record?. All I know is it set the "fall...
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
Memorial For First Responders Planned In Downtown Amarillo
Everyone appreciates our first responders. We may not always be the best at showing it, but we really do. There's a group in Amarillo that is hoping to put a permanent sign of that appreciation in downtown Amarillo. If they get their way, soon there will be a memorial dedicated...
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo
I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
More Amarillo History Is Feeling The Love. Now It’s Santa Fe Depot.
Recently, news came out regarding The Commons at St. Anthony's. Now, another iconic Amarillo landmark is getting a little love. The Santa Fe Depot is getting an addition. The new structure going in at the Santa Fe Depot is The Pavilion. It's an open-air structure that, according to a press release from the City of Amarillo, will enhance the entertainment aspects of the area.
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
