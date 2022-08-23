ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

Fuller House? TV Icon Joining Beach Boys In Amarillo.

One thing Amarillo doesn't usually see a lot of is big-time concerts. Now, that's not to say it hasn't gotten a bit better in recent years. We're starting to see some bigger names make their way through the city. One of the biggest names to come into Amarillo is The...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

According to a New Study Amarillo is Getting Fat

Amarillo is well known for buried Cadillacs, Sod Poodles, and 72oz steaks. But apparently, it is slowly becoming obese. A new study by Bar Bend, found that Amarillo (specifically Potter County) citizens have become 5% more obese over the past 10 years. How was this determined?. The analysis of data...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Kids Inc. Sports Complex Halfway Home On Funding

This is something that is very near and dear to me, so I've been keeping a close eye on the proceedings. Amarillo has long been in need of a youth sports complex, and not long ago, Kids Inc. announced they were trying to make that happen. Well, I'm happy to...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

See It In Color, Jamey Johnson Jamming in Amarillo

Another great concert is making its way to Amarillo. Jamey Johson will be playing in Amarillo on October 27th. Tickets are on sale now. Jamey will be bringing his gritty outlaw country to Amarillo. Jamey Johnson hit the official music scene in 2005 with his single The Dollar. The song...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

When Does Fall Start In Amarillo? Sooner Than You Think!

That little bit of cooler weather we had just made the Fall Fever set in. On August 21, 2022, we hit a weather record for the coolest high temperature. It was a glorious cool day. It was time to enjoy coffee on the patio wrapped in a blanket, and hoodies for the day wear, and it made us want Fall.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo

I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

More Amarillo History Is Feeling The Love. Now It’s Santa Fe Depot.

Recently, news came out regarding The Commons at St. Anthony's. Now, another iconic Amarillo landmark is getting a little love. The Santa Fe Depot is getting an addition. The new structure going in at the Santa Fe Depot is The Pavilion. It's an open-air structure that, according to a press release from the City of Amarillo, will enhance the entertainment aspects of the area.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo

The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

