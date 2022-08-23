Read full article on original website
Golf, tennis scheduled for Thursday
High school golf and tennis are on the local Thursday schedule. In golf, Yellville-Summit will compete at Bella Vista Country Club, Viola and Mammoth Spring will be at Mountain Ranch Golf Club in Fairfield Bay, and Melbourne will play at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain in Horseshoe Bend. The...
Golf - Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship with injury, to miss Presidents Cup
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from the Tour Championship due to herniated discs which will prevent him from challenging for the FedEx Cup and also keep him out of next month's Presidents Cup, his manager said on Tuesday.
GOLF’s Subpar: Trevor Immelman takes you inside the Masters Champions Dinner
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Photos: Check out the stadium renderings for the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy golf league
Wednesday was a busy day for the PGA Tour. Not only did it announce several changes coming next year, including top players committing to at least a 20-tournament schedule which will include 12 “elevated events,” but a partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy under their new company, TMRW Sports.
Cameron Smith to play Australian Open, PGA
Newly crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith will make an emotional return home to Brisbane in November to contest the Australian PGA Championship. Smith will bring the famous Claret Jug with him when he returns to Australia for the first time since 2019 and also contest the Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1-4.
