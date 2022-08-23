This incredible classic pony car is the pinnacle of restomodded performance. We’ve seen some pretty insane automotive creations before but none of them truly match the style and low-key attitude of this wild pony car. On the outside, it almost looks like a stock example of America’s first generation Mustang with little to no work done to the body. However, one little peek inside the engine bay will tell you a different story, and we're glad to share that tale with you. Essentially, the thought process behind this build was simple, they wanted to make something that would be elegant but fast with a hint of modern style. That's exactly what they did too with all of the performance you might only expect from a modern sports car and good-looks to match.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO