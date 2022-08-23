Read full article on original website
Virtual Rapper FN Meka Powered by Artificial Intelligence Signs to Major Label
Hip-hop is now in the world of Artificial Intelligence. A virtual rapper named FN Meka, which is powered by AI, has signed with a major label. According to a Music Business Worldwide article, published on Aug. 17, the "robot rapper" FN Meka has signed a deal with Capitol Records and dropped his first single, "Florida Water," which features the Gunna and gaming streamer Clix.
hypebeast.com
Megan Thee Stallion Now Demanding $1 Million USD in Lawsuit Against 1501 Certified Entertainment
Shortly after releasing her latest album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion is now seeking $1 million USD in monetary damages as she deals with a lawsuit against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. The amended complaint obtained by Rolling Stone states that the artist is seeking $1 million USD in damages...
Dealer Employee Wrecks 2023 Nissan Z in the Lot Before Delivery to Owner: Source
Screenshot via FacebookA source told us the employee pushed it too hard in the lot and slid into a parked Ram pickup.
CARS・
Black Artists Sound Off on Why AI Rapper FN Meka Was So Horribly Offensive
Artificial intelligence disrupted the music industry this week when a major recording label signed—and then quickly dropped—a “robot rapper” who casually dropped the N-word in their lyrics.Many Black artists felt the decision to sign the AI rapper in the first place was a racist slap in the face.“Real talk, anybody who was involved with research, development, and signing this artist at Capitol music should have their resignation submitted or their jobs terminated,” rock singer Ali Adkins of Ali A and the Agency in Phoenix told The Daily Beast. “Because that just means you don’t get 50 fucks about the music....
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Hit With $6M Lawsuit From AEG Presents As RICO Case Looms
Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) will have to contend with a giant lawsuit in 2023 in addition to his pending Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the incarcerated rap star is being sued for nearly $6 million by concert promoter AEG Presents.
Why Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing Triller for millions
Legendary music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created a cultural phenomenon during the pinnacle of the pandemic in 2020 with the founding of Verzuz on Instagram. Verzuz provided a prosperous platform for mostly old-school rap and R&B artists to engage in fun battles (well, mostly) with an artist of similar stature and career accomplishment. It became a runaway hit with millions of urbanites who were stuck in the house under quarantine and it rejuvenated the careers and record sales of the participating musicians.
Complex
Offset Sues Quality Control, Says Label Has No Ownership of His Solo Music
Shortly after dropping his new single “5 4 3 2 1,” Offset has filed a lawsuit against Migos’ record label Quality Control over the rights to his solo music. As TMZ reports, Offset has accused the Atlanta-based record label of ignoring a deal he negotiated with them in January 2021 in regards to his solo career. Migos has released each of its studio projects through QC, and Offset’s 2019 solo debut Father of 4 also dropped through the label alongside Motown Records. Offset’s legal team said that he “paid handsomely” for his solo artist rights following the negotiation last year, but now QC has allegedly attempted to claim his latest track as its own.
Worker Applauded for Insulting Manager in Front of New Boss: 'My Fantasy'
"I don't usually ever burn bridges, but damn did this one burn beautifully!" the worker exclaimed in his now-viral Reddit post.
Migos’ Offset Sues Group’s Label Over Ownership of Solo Recordings
Amid longstanding rumors that Atlanta rap trio Migos is breaking up, the group’s Offset is suing its record label Quality Control, which he says continues to claim ownership of his recent solo releases despite the rapper buying back the rights in a 2021 deal, for which he “paid handsomely,” according to the complaint. Quality Control continues to hold interest in Migos as a group, but Offset alleges that the label’s ownership claim over his solo recording and songwriting is “wrongful and knowingly violates Offset’s rights to his own music.” The rift has apparently been present for some time, as the other...
4 Screens, 12 Nostalgic Acres! Classic Drive-In in Upstate is For Sale!
While many homeowners dream of the day they can build that awesome in-home movie theatre, man-cave, or she-shed, consider this: How about owning your own classic, drive-in movie theatre in Upstate, New York?. Now you can own this historic piece of Upstate NY that sits on 12 glorious acres and...
1969 Mustang Fastback Boasts 427 Power And More
This incredible classic pony car is the pinnacle of restomodded performance. We’ve seen some pretty insane automotive creations before but none of them truly match the style and low-key attitude of this wild pony car. On the outside, it almost looks like a stock example of America’s first generation Mustang with little to no work done to the body. However, one little peek inside the engine bay will tell you a different story, and we're glad to share that tale with you. Essentially, the thought process behind this build was simple, they wanted to make something that would be elegant but fast with a hint of modern style. That's exactly what they did too with all of the performance you might only expect from a modern sports car and good-looks to match.
How L.A.'s Deaf West is becoming the American theater company of the moment
The premier theater centered on deaf culture has plans for a 'CODA' musical and 'Encanto' videos. But first: 'Oedipus' at the Getty Villa, coming this fall.
Internet Applauds Boss's $15,000 'Revenge' Against CEO: 'Well Played'
In his post, the worker said his CEO uninvited his team from a major company party, so their vice president treated them to an expensive meal.
Robot Rappers: Capitol Records Debuts First AI Signee FN Meka
Capitol Records is the first label to sign an AI rapper. Fans have their gripes about FN Meka, especially its' use of certain words.
Mammoth WVH Announce 2023 Tour With Alter Bridge
Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road in 2023 for a North American tour alongside Alter Bridge. The trek begins on Jan. 25 with a performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Fla. The tour’s first leg runs until a Feb. 18 show in Chicago, after which the bands will take a three-week break. Things resume on March 10 in Quapaw, Okla., with the second leg wrapping up on April 1 in Highland, Calif. The full list of tour dates can be found below.
If You’re an Albany Baseball Fan, You NEED These Ten Items on eBay
As the great Weird Al Yankovic once sang, they had it on E-Bay. When he says it, what he really should say is everything, because that's exactly what you can find on eBay. For decades, eBay has been one of the most well-known e-commerce marketplaces in the world, and despite the rise of other companies like Amazon, eBay still offers millions of options for online shoppers looking for anything, and everything.
NME
Kanye West will not be charged in Los Angeles battery case
Kanye West will not be charged over a battery incident in Los Angeles earlier this year, where witnesses alleged that he struck a fan during an argument outside a nightclub. According to Variety, LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes said the alleged incident took place outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club in downtown LA, in the early hours of January 13.
Learn About The Black Ice Superbird
The sight of an all-black Plymouth Superbird is enough to drop a few jaws and generate plenty of questions. After all, Plymouth didn’t make black versions of this wing car, did it? Also, some details on the car don’t look like any other Superbird. You’d be correct on both counts. The history of the Black Ice Superbird is a fascinating one few seem to know.
CARS・
