ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Black Artists Sound Off on Why AI Rapper FN Meka Was So Horribly Offensive

Artificial intelligence disrupted the music industry this week when a major recording label signed—and then quickly dropped—a “robot rapper” who casually dropped the N-word in their lyrics.Many Black artists felt the decision to sign the AI rapper in the first place was a racist slap in the face.“Real talk, anybody who was involved with research, development, and signing this artist at Capitol music should have their resignation submitted or their jobs terminated,” rock singer Ali Adkins of Ali A and the Agency in Phoenix told The Daily Beast. “Because that just means you don’t get 50 fucks about the music....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fraud#Mastering#Digital Technology#Youtube#Vinyl#Mofi#The Washington Post#Direct Stream Digital#Dsd#Incorporatin
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Hit With $6M Lawsuit From AEG Presents As RICO Case Looms

Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) will have to contend with a giant lawsuit in 2023 in addition to his pending Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the incarcerated rap star is being sued for nearly $6 million by concert promoter AEG Presents.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing Triller for millions

Legendary music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created a cultural phenomenon during the pinnacle of the pandemic in 2020 with the founding of Verzuz on Instagram. Verzuz provided a prosperous platform for mostly old-school rap and R&B artists to engage in fun battles (well, mostly) with an artist of similar stature and career accomplishment. It became a runaway hit with millions of urbanites who were stuck in the house under quarantine and it rejuvenated the careers and record sales of the participating musicians.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Offset Sues Quality Control, Says Label Has No Ownership of His Solo Music

Shortly after dropping his new single “5 4 3 2 1,” Offset has filed a lawsuit against Migos’ record label Quality Control over the rights to his solo music. As TMZ reports, Offset has accused the Atlanta-based record label of ignoring a deal he negotiated with them in January 2021 in regards to his solo career. Migos has released each of its studio projects through QC, and Offset’s 2019 solo debut Father of 4 also dropped through the label alongside Motown Records. Offset’s legal team said that he “paid handsomely” for his solo artist rights following the negotiation last year, but now QC has allegedly attempted to claim his latest track as its own.
MUSIC
Variety

Migos’ Offset Sues Group’s Label Over Ownership of Solo Recordings

Amid longstanding rumors that Atlanta rap trio Migos is breaking up, the group’s Offset is suing its record label Quality Control, which he says continues to claim ownership of his recent solo releases despite the rapper buying back the rights in a 2021 deal, for which he “paid handsomely,” according to the complaint. Quality Control continues to hold interest in Migos as a group, but Offset alleges that the label’s ownership claim over his solo recording and songwriting is “wrongful and knowingly violates Offset’s rights to his own music.” The rift has apparently been present for some time, as the other...
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

1969 Mustang Fastback Boasts 427 Power And More

This incredible classic pony car is the pinnacle of restomodded performance. We’ve seen some pretty insane automotive creations before but none of them truly match the style and low-key attitude of this wild pony car. On the outside, it almost looks like a stock example of America’s first generation Mustang with little to no work done to the body. However, one little peek inside the engine bay will tell you a different story, and we're glad to share that tale with you. Essentially, the thought process behind this build was simple, they wanted to make something that would be elegant but fast with a hint of modern style. That's exactly what they did too with all of the performance you might only expect from a modern sports car and good-looks to match.
SAVANNAH, GA
Q 105.7

Mammoth WVH Announce 2023 Tour With Alter Bridge

Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road in 2023 for a North American tour alongside Alter Bridge. The trek begins on Jan. 25 with a performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Fla. The tour’s first leg runs until a Feb. 18 show in Chicago, after which the bands will take a three-week break. Things resume on March 10 in Quapaw, Okla., with the second leg wrapping up on April 1 in Highland, Calif. The full list of tour dates can be found below.
Q 105.7

If You’re an Albany Baseball Fan, You NEED These Ten Items on eBay

As the great Weird Al Yankovic once sang, they had it on E-Bay. When he says it, what he really should say is everything, because that's exactly what you can find on eBay. For decades, eBay has been one of the most well-known e-commerce marketplaces in the world, and despite the rise of other companies like Amazon, eBay still offers millions of options for online shoppers looking for anything, and everything.
ALBANY, NY
NME

Kanye West will not be charged in Los Angeles battery case

Kanye West will not be charged over a battery incident in Los Angeles earlier this year, where witnesses alleged that he struck a fan during an argument outside a nightclub. According to Variety, LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes said the alleged incident took place outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club in downtown LA, in the early hours of January 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Learn About The Black Ice Superbird

The sight of an all-black Plymouth Superbird is enough to drop a few jaws and generate plenty of questions. After all, Plymouth didn’t make black versions of this wing car, did it? Also, some details on the car don’t look like any other Superbird. You’d be correct on both counts. The history of the Black Ice Superbird is a fascinating one few seem to know.
CARS
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy