Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Cop on a Rooftop
Carousel Community FundraiserCop on a RooftopSpecial Olympics Illinois. Oswego Police Department, and other police departments, members participate in the Cop on a Rooftop in Oswego Friday, Aug. 19 to raise funds for Special Olympics. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year...
Reader’s Voice: Noon Lions: Children’s vision tests
Aurora Noon Lions Club just celebrated a big birthday: A century of service. The occasion was marked during a 100th anniversary celebration July 26 at Gaslite Manor Banquets in Aurora. It featured a centennial banquet, recognitions by the City of Aurora and Lions Clubs International, and included cake. Susan Koepke...
Aurora artistic talent in writing, poetry, strong
Since 2020, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of serving as a Deputy Poet Laureate beside Aurora’s first Poet Laureate, Karen Fullett-Christensen, and fellow Deputy Poet Laureates Fermina Ponce, and Quentin Johnson. Mayor Richard Irvin of Aurora installed the four of us a few weeks after COVID-19 cases arrived...
Art League’s 64th Annual Member Show Sept. 2
At September’s First Fridays event in Aurora, the Library will be host to a special collection. Artwork from members of The Aurora Art League will be on display in the Santori Library Atrium, 101 S. River Street, Aurora, for its 64th Annual Member Show. Those who attend can enjoy an evening of art and music at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) beginning at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2.
A decade of continuing businesses in Aurora listed
There was a time not too long ago that many amazing businesses didn’t exist downtown Aurora, and artists beautified the windows and started pop ups and festivals. It’s nice to see so many businesses here now and investing in downtown Aurora. It’s really mind-blowing when you think about it.
One 5B’s Meal Sept. 1 will help youth
The Urban Youth Ministry in Aurora will present a fundraiser to help make a difference in a child’s life one day at a time. The 5B’s meal will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Free haircuts at MLK Back to School Bash in Aurora
Politics requirement: Respect; busy times still
Politics is a term and function that started many centuries ago, a Greek term and influence at the start of our Western Culture. A quality assessment depends upon interests. Politics will be with us as long as governments exist with potential changes and predominant factions. Problems develop when differences of...
Rebuild Illinois $3 million: Downtown Aurora
State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, announces $3 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for streetscape improvements for Broadway Avenue in Aurora, which will modernize downtown infrastructure, beautify the area and promote business growth. “Broadway Avenue is the heart of our Aurora community, and it’s time for a makeover,” Hernandez said. “Our...
August 19, 2022
Friends of the Fox River (FOTFR) and Two Brother’s Roundhouse in Aurora will hold an evening of information and discussion Wednesday, Aug. 24 to help provide better understanding of Fox River restoration and dam removal. Friends of the Fox River representatives will address Fox River history, common concerns with support...
Cosmo Club of Aurora represents well
The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora was set to hold its quarterly business meeting Thursday, Aug. 18. The Club participated in three awareness events the first week in August. We started Tuesday, Aug. 2, with National Night Out at Washington Park on the West Side of Aurora. Club members Ed Carroll, Marilyn George, Russ George, LaVonne Hawking, Arlene Hawks, Jackie Klaisner, Ann McBride, chairperson, attended the event.
13th annual Used Book Sale in Yorkville
The Used Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Yorkville Library will be the 13th annual. For the first time, all books will be $1; children’s paperbacks and board books will be $.50. The sale will be held over Labor Day weekend during Home Town Days. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4.
Church, Pantry, serve families with annual drive-through
A drive-through pantry at a Naperville church Saturday, Aug. 13 served 383 families, including 951 children. Calvary Church, 9S200 S. Route 59, was host to the second annual event from noon to 2 p.m. in collaboration with Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry in Aurora. Rebecca Dunnigan, Interfaith outreach and special...
Senior Services Associates staples: BBQ, pie
That has been a winning strategy of Senior Services Associates for many years, and they certainly know how to put the fun in fundraisers!. Senior Services Associates in Kendall, Kane, and McHenry Counties are a senior citizen’s best friend, offering information and Assistance, care coordination, transportation, friendly visitor assistance, elder abuse protection, Nursing Home Ombudsman service, volunteerism, and educational opportunities. Two events are scheduled in coming weeks to help them offer these great services.
Comics and pop culture event in Aurora August 27
Look up in the sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the third annual Aurora Public Library District (APLD) CAPE Con event, which will fly in Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Santori Library in Aurora! There will be a day of celebrating comics, graphic novels, pop culture, and fandoms for all ages. We will be host to a variety of events and activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.. It’s will be an arts and culture extravaganza!
Activities fill many communities’ helpful forms
We live in vital times in many ways and they are not to be underestimated. Learning to get along with others in difficult settings and find commonality is society’s goal. We can prevail in that quest, even when there are significant sidetracks, determined detours, and organized obstacles. It is true, even with two steps taken back. The goal is to find a way of taking at least three steps forward in the goal of social connections in a positive way.
Dan Dolan Way Aurora dedication
Late Aurora businessman, community leader and Navy veteran Dan Dolan, Sr., was honored with dedication of Dan Dolan Way, a street section, Tuesday, Aug. 16. The City of Aurora government sponsored the 11 a.m. event outdoors near the intersection of Illinois State Route 31 and Indian Trail Road. Route 31...
India independence celebrated in Aurora
Hundreds of Indian Americans gathered Monday this week in downtown Aurora to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Aurora’s One Aurora Plaza was draped in the national colors of orange, white, and green as young and old came together for the historic occasion of raising India’s flag for the first time in the State’s second-largest city.
Reader’s Voice: Reproductive Justice conference online
Fear emboldens right-wing forces that make and use unjust laws to silence the vast majority who support reproductive justice, including the right to choose if and when to have children. Let’s continue to raise our voices and organize! It’s going to take a bold intersectional democratic grassroots movement to overcome...
