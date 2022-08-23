Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO