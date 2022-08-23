A year ago, Ja'Marr Chase was embroiled in preseason consternation revolving around drop struggles that plagued the then-rookie. The stories seem laughable now. Chase went on to have one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history, netting a Super Bowl era record for receiving yards with 1,455. He set the single-game rookie record for receiving yards in Week 17 versus Kansas City at 266 yards. The Offensive Rookie of the Year became the first rookie to record multiple games with 200-plus yards in a season since 1950 (only six other veteran players have done so).

