Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim
Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
NFL
Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from football, accepts position within NFL's Legends Community
Shaquem Griffin, the only known one-handed player in NFL history, has decided to call it a career as a player. Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday in a self-written post at The Players' Tribune -- titled "Plan A" -- but he's not leaving the NFL. At a recent meeting...
Steelers Release QB Chris Oladokun, Indicating All Three QBs Stay
The Pittsburgh Steelers trim their quarterback room to three.
Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting a new chapter, as they are about to enter their first season post the Ben Roethlisberger era. Expected to start for the team in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is Mitchell Trubisky, but rookie Kenny Pickett appears to be someone who will be a constant threat to Trubisky’s […] The post Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut
We've now had two straight weeks with roster cutdowns, and yet, there are many more to come. NFL teams must reduce rosters to 53 players by the Aug. 30 deadline. And perhaps more trades, too. We've already had a few deals happen this preseason, including a trade involving a quarterback....
NFL
Six rookies who could have a Ja'Marr Chase-like impact on the 2022 NFL season
A year ago, Ja'Marr Chase was embroiled in preseason consternation revolving around drop struggles that plagued the then-rookie. The stories seem laughable now. Chase went on to have one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history, netting a Super Bowl era record for receiving yards with 1,455. He set the single-game rookie record for receiving yards in Week 17 versus Kansas City at 266 yards. The Offensive Rookie of the Year became the first rookie to record multiple games with 200-plus yards in a season since 1950 (only six other veteran players have done so).
NFL
2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies
With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season just around the corner, NFL Media analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for 13 intriguing defensive rookies. Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall. Best-case scenario: Walker dominates against the run from the jump and the...
NFL
Peyton and Eli Manning Show What Next-Generation Football Looks Like in New NFL Campaign for Youth Football
NFL Legends, Peyton and Eli Manning star in a new "Play Football" campaign to promote the league's youth program, NFL Play Football. The campaign comically compares past perceptions of football with what the game is like for kids today while promoting registration for youth flag and tackle football. Created by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Top 10 wide receivers entering the 2022 NFL season
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- concludes on Sunday, Aug. 28. Players ranked 20-1 will be revealed over the course of three hour-long episodes, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Five superstar wideouts sit among the 20 unnamed players remaining in this...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24
Trey Flowers has played the waiting game long enough to reach Week 3 of the preseason without a team. He'll at least audition for one this week. Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. Flowers,...
FOX Sports
Steelers enter 2022 with new quarterback, same old goals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger wasn't joking when he said he planned to disappear after retirement. Maybe, but the specter of the player who defined the Pittsburgh Steelers for nearly two decades looms over the franchise in 2022. Following a likely future Hall of Famer is a daunting task....
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC South Fantasy Preview (aka Song of the South)
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! They're taking a look at the biggest headlines from around the league and breaking down the NFC South! Filling you in on who to draft and who to avoid.
NFL
'Hard Knocks': Dan Campbell pleads with Lions to finish close games
After a tough preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell goes heavy on the props, using a dirty pair of jeans to bring home his analogy to the team about winning games that are in their grasp. Watch full episodes of "Hard Knocks" following the Lions on HBO and HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET Tuesdays.
ESPN
Steve Smith joins ball crew during Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs preseason finale
Preseason football is where players can make names for themselves. So how does former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith fit into the mix?. Smith, an analyst for the NFL Network, picked up a side gig as a member of the ball crew for Thursday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Interesting team getting bet on to win Super Bowl
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total) Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total) Yes: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total) No: -345 (bet $10 to win $12.90 total) Win AFC North +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total) Win AFC: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410...
These are the NFL QBs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one the sport’s highest honors, intended to recognize players, coaches and others for their sustained success and contribution to the game. There are currently 362 members who have earned the iconic gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Less than 10% of those 362 inductees played the game’s marquee position – quarterback.
Comments / 0