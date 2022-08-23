Read full article on original website
2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?
While the Los Angeles Rams are coming off the franchise's second Super Bowl victory, there are a number of NFL teams looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign. Six teams finished with five or fewer wins last season: the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Giants, Texans and Panthers. Eight other teams joined them in finishing with records below .500: the Bears, Commanders, Seahawks, Broncos, Falcons, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.
Top 100 Players of 2022: My personal top-10 ranking
NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022 -- voted on by the players themselves -- comes to a conclusion on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, when the final 20 slots will be revealed. In advance of this three-hour finale, NFL Media unveiled the players in alphabetical order:. Davante Adams,...
Giants' Brian Daboll on WR Kenny Golladay: 'He's competed...he's done what we've asked him to do'
While the New York Giants sat top offensive starters like Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley, highly paid receiver Kenny Golladay participated in the Snoopy Bowl on Sunday against the New York Jets. Coach Brian Daboll noted after the game that Golladay played because all healthy wideouts suited up...
Panthers QB Sam Darnold, DT Derrick Brown, K Zane Gonzalez injured in preseason finale vs. Bills
A delayed start to Friday's Buffalo Bills-Carolina Panthers preseason finale might have been an ominous foreshadowing for the host at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Darnold, who was carted off the field to the locker room during the second half of the game, will have an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of the sprain and if there is any other damage, Rapoport added.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 29
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Jets WR Denzel Mims shines in preseason finale after trade request: 'I'm hungry'
After making a trade request last week, New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims went out and scored the first touchdown of his career -- preseason or regular season -- against the New York Giants. Mims caught seven of eight targets for 102 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown in Gang Green's...
Head coach Mike Tomlin will name Steelers' starting quarterback 'at our leisure'
The presumption heading into preseason action suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job was Mitchell Trubisky's to lose. He did not lose it. Trubisky looked solid in all three of his exhibition appearances and was sensational Sunday in the 19-9 preseason-finale win over Detroit. Playing the first half, Trubisky went 15-of-19 for 160 yards and a TD for a 119.3 rating.
NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2022': Five things the voters got wrong
For the 12th consecutive year, the NFL's player-voters have cast their ballots, delivered a list of the league's top 100 talents -- and got it all wrong. Well, not all wrong. For every Trevon Diggs over Stefon Diggs (re: wrong), there's All-Life kicker Justin Tucker finally splitting the Top 100 uprights at No. 94. This exercise is all about compromise, and that's OK. Democracy is messy.
2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Mayfield looking good as starter. A few days after Carolina officially gave him the starting job, Baker Mayfield looked every bit the starter who the Panthers were hoping for in the win over the Bills. Mayfield led two touchdown drives and looked comfortable throughout, showing poise in the pocket and making plays when they were needed to keep the drives going. Mayfield first led the Panthers on a 12-play, 53-yard drive down the field, finishing it off by converting on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, rolling out and finding running back D'Onta Foreman for the score. Later in the half, Mayfield engineered a quick, three-play scoring drive off an interception by the defense, capped off by a 19-yard TD pass to Shi Smith. Mayfield left the game with under two minutes left in the first half, ending his night 9 for 15 for 89 passing yards and two touchdowns. In his first start as the Panthers' QB1, Mayfield looked capable of handling the Carolina offense and ready to officially take the reins in Week 1.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 20-11: Micah Parsons debuts at No. 16; Bills QB Josh Allen at No. 13
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. The highest-ranking undrafted player in this year’s Top 100, Jackson...
Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting quarterback for Week 1
Geno Smith is heading into the 2022 season as the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named Smith the starter for Week 1 of the regular season following the team's preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night. Smith was seemingly the frontrunner throughout the quarterback...
Ravens finish preseason with victory over Commanders, extend 23-game winning streak
It may not matter once the counting games begin in two weeks, but the Baltimore Ravens extended their NFL-record streak of preseason wins to 23 with their 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday evening. The Ravens previously beat the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals earlier this preseason to get to this point.
Inside the numbers of the 'Top 100 Players of 2022'
It began with Kyle and it concluded with Tom. The NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022 -- voted on by the players themselves -- has been unveiled, starting with No. 100 Kyle Juszczyk and ending with No. 1 Tom Brady, the latest in an ever-growing list of accolades for the G.O.A.T. In between, there were superstars who earned rightful acclaim and overlooked talents left on the outside looking in.
Tom Brady addresses absence from Bucs: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of (expletive) going on'
Tom Brady's return to the playing field was a sight for sore eyes in Tampa Bay. The occasion designated Saturday night's preseason finale as a critical juncture to an abnormal month of August for the Buccaneers and their star quarterback. Following the Bucs' 27-10 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, Brady's postgame availability was also appointment viewing as he addressed the media for the first time since returning to the club earlier in the week.
Kenny Pickett absolutely deserves to be Pittsburgh's Week 1 starter; a quirky camp changeup in Detroit
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. The topics of this edition include:. -- Weighing the Lions' player-run practice: valuable camp experience or waste of time?. But first, a look at the race to replace a...
