ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

While the Los Angeles Rams are coming off the franchise's second Super Bowl victory, there are a number of NFL teams looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign. Six teams finished with five or fewer wins last season: the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Giants, Texans and Panthers. Eight other teams joined them in finishing with records below .500: the Bears, Commanders, Seahawks, Broncos, Falcons, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.
NFL
NFL

Top 100 Players of 2022: My personal top-10 ranking

NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022 -- voted on by the players themselves -- comes to a conclusion on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, when the final 20 slots will be revealed. In advance of this three-hour finale, NFL Media unveiled the players in alphabetical order:. Davante Adams,...
NFL
NFL

Panthers QB Sam Darnold, DT Derrick Brown, K Zane Gonzalez injured in preseason finale vs. Bills

A delayed start to Friday's Buffalo Bills-Carolina Panthers preseason finale might have been an ominous foreshadowing for the host at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Darnold, who was carted off the field to the locker room during the second half of the game, will have an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of the sprain and if there is any other damage, Rapoport added.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bucky Brooks
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NFL

Head coach Mike Tomlin will name Steelers' starting quarterback 'at our leisure'

The presumption heading into preseason action suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job was Mitchell Trubisky's to lose. He did not lose it. Trubisky looked solid in all three of his exhibition appearances and was sensational Sunday in the 19-9 preseason-finale win over Detroit. Playing the first half, Trubisky went 15-of-19 for 160 yards and a TD for a 119.3 rating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#American Football
NFL

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2022': Five things the voters got wrong

For the 12th consecutive year, the NFL's player-voters have cast their ballots, delivered a list of the league's top 100 talents -- and got it all wrong. Well, not all wrong. For every Trevon Diggs over Stefon Diggs (re: wrong), there's All-Life kicker Justin Tucker finally splitting the Top 100 uprights at No. 94. This exercise is all about compromise, and that's OK. Democracy is messy.
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Mayfield looking good as starter. A few days after Carolina officially gave him the starting job, Baker Mayfield looked every bit the starter who the Panthers were hoping for in the win over the Bills. Mayfield led two touchdown drives and looked comfortable throughout, showing poise in the pocket and making plays when they were needed to keep the drives going. Mayfield first led the Panthers on a 12-play, 53-yard drive down the field, finishing it off by converting on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, rolling out and finding running back D'Onta Foreman for the score. Later in the half, Mayfield engineered a quick, three-play scoring drive off an interception by the defense, capped off by a 19-yard TD pass to Shi Smith. Mayfield left the game with under two minutes left in the first half, ending his night 9 for 15 for 89 passing yards and two touchdowns. In his first start as the Panthers' QB1, Mayfield looked capable of handling the Carolina offense and ready to officially take the reins in Week 1.
NFL
NFL

Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting quarterback for Week 1

Geno Smith is heading into the 2022 season as the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named Smith the starter for Week 1 of the regular season following the team's preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night. Smith was seemingly the frontrunner throughout the quarterback...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Inside the numbers of the 'Top 100 Players of 2022'

It began with Kyle and it concluded with Tom. The NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022 -- voted on by the players themselves -- has been unveiled, starting with No. 100 Kyle Juszczyk and ending with No. 1 Tom Brady, the latest in an ever-growing list of accolades for the G.O.A.T. In between, there were superstars who earned rightful acclaim and overlooked talents left on the outside looking in.
NFL
NFL

Tom Brady addresses absence from Bucs: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of (expletive) going on'

Tom Brady's return to the playing field was a sight for sore eyes in Tampa Bay. The occasion designated Saturday night's preseason finale as a critical juncture to an abnormal month of August for the Buccaneers and their star quarterback. Following the Bucs' 27-10 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, Brady's postgame availability was also appointment viewing as he addressed the media for the first time since returning to the club earlier in the week.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy