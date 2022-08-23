ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Northland FAN 106.5

Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season

This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball

This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
EVELETH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details

The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers

The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues

Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Two Harbors Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes

Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

See How an Electrified Stretch of Water Keeps Carp out of The Great Lakes

Keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes is such a priority that the US Government actually electrifies a stretch of water to stop the invasive species from entering. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, "The Chicago Area Waterway System (CAWS) is the only continuous connection between the Great Lakes and Mississippi River basins and poses the greatest potential risk for the transfer of aquatic nuisance species." This is why an area near Romeoville, Illinois has become ground zero in the war against Bighead carp and Silver carp.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

UWS In Superior Plans Development Projects On Both Ends Of Campus

The north and the south entrances to the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior could look a lot different in the next few years. Officials with the university have shared their plans for two seperate redevelopment projects - one at the north end of campus near Belknap Street and one at the south end of campus near Catlin Avenue and North 28th Street.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

