Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.Alvin GarciaArlington, TX
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Fort Worth ISD Announces Karen Molinar as Interim SuperintendentLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Eckler joins Simple Leadership Strategies as chief strategy officer
Fort Worth-based leadership development company Simple Leadership Strategies (SLS) announced the addition of Christie Eckler to their team in the role of Chief Strategy Officer – a new position created to develop business, expand curricula, and open new markets. Eckler, a renowned and respected Texas nonprofit executive and an Assistant Professor in graduate-level social work at UTA, brings a lifetime of leadership know-how and impressive academic chops to SLS.
fortworthreport.org
Outgoing Tarrant County commissioner focuses on equity, access in leadership
Devan Allen wasn’t initially interested in running for a Tarrant County commissioner seat in 2018, although colleagues often asked her about becoming a candidate. She was fine with being behind the scenes, she said. “I didn’t want to see myself doing it,” Allen, 40, said. “Not because I didn’t...
fortworthreport.org
Millions could be headed to Fort Worth’s flood-prone West 7th district through state plan
Two projects aimed at reducing flooding near the West 7th Street entertainment corridor and University Drive will be eligible for state funds if a new regional flood plan is finalized in January. The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group was formed in 2020 as part of a statewide effort to address...
fortworthreport.org
With major shifts coming to Fort Worth ISD, leaders explore path to push district forward
Change is on the horizon for Fort Worth ISD — a new superintendent is coming, and it’s now a B-rated district by the state. But the lingering question remains:. How can the district keep up academic growth and sustain a high rating?. The Fort Worth Report hosted local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortworthreport.org
Following historic rain, here’s what Fort Worth can and cannot do to respond to damage and future flooding events
Fort Worth’s wastewater department is still responding to damage in the immediate aftermath of record rainfall that hit the Metroplex Monday. Other city departments are also hard at work, cleaning up litter and notifying residents of possible water contamination. Crews are cleaning up sediment, checking drainage infrastructure and preparing...
fortworthreport.org
Did massive North Texas storm resolve drought conditions in Fort Worth? Data says no
Monday’s storm hit urban areas of North Texas with a vengeance, flooding roads, sidewalks and homes across the Metroplex. But the record rainfall didn’t translate into much higher water levels for the reservoirs that supply drinking water to Tarrant County cities, according to initial data collected by the Tarrant Regional Water District.
fortworthreport.org
Bishop Cider opens new Cidercade location in Fort Worth
Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
fortworthreport.org
‘Aftermath of a hurricane’: Storms send restoration services, insurance into action
Josh Hobbs, vice president at Dalworth Restoration in Euless, knows disasters. Monday’s rains prompted a flood of calls to the company, which specializes in the restoration of homes, businesses and other sites affected by fire, water, storm damage and mold. “The freeze of February 2021 is probably the benchmark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortworthreport.org
What resources are available after flooding in Tarrant County?
Record-breaking rainfall this week prompted Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley to declare a state of disaster Tuesday afternoon, opening the possibility for federal aid to flow into the area. The Dallas-Fort Worth Airport received 9.19 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, the second- highest precipitation total recorded in North...
fortworthreport.org
‘This is new to us’: Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million to state under Robin Hood law
Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million from local taxpayers to the state of Texas under the so-called Robin Hood law — a first in the district’s history. Despite more than eight in 10 students coming from low-income families, Fort Worth ISD is now considered property rich in the eyes of a nearly three-decade-old law that requires funds from wealthier districts to be redistributed to poorer districts. The law is often referred to as Robin Hood, or recapture, and examines districts’ taxes to determine whether money is taken or given.
fortworthreport.org
Historic rain greets Tarrant County’s university students on their first day
In the midst of the historic rain that swamped North Texas on Aug. 22, university students across Tarrant County also navigated their first day of classes. Texas Wesleyan University, Texas Christian University, Tarrant County College and University of Texas at Arlington started their fall semester during a severe weather event.
fortworthreport.org
Listen: How do ambulance drivers navigate heavy rains and flooding?
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, John Hamilton, operations supervisor at MedStar Mobile Healthcare, shared that the rainfall on Aug. 22 led to more ambulance calls and slower response times. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For the unabridged version, please...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortworthreport.org
Photo gallery: Fort Worth Buddhists celebrate life of revered pioneer in Vietnam
Volunteers cooked sticky rice and set up tables in the dining hall. Monks lit incense and brought in zafus, or meditation cushions, to the temple. Patrons trickled into the temple ready to celebrate and pray. Vietnamese Buddhists gathered inside the Chùa Hương Đạo Temple, 4717 E. Rosedale St., on Aug....
fortworthreport.org
Texas Wesleyan hopes community will be the winner at international football game
At a recent Texas Wesleyan University football practice at Scarborough-Handley Field, the heat pounded on the backs of players sweating out dreams of a championship season. One of the players, Antonio Lopez, had one of the biggest adjustments to his new team. Lopez played previously for the Arkansas State University Querétaro Red Wolves in Mexico; now he is middle linebacker for the Texas Wesleyan Rams.
fortworthreport.org
‘Dangerous situations’: Haltom City deputy fire chief details flood rescues
By Sunday evening, Fred Napp, deputy fire chief in Haltom City, knew the city could expect heavy rains. The Haltom City fire department prepared its swiftwater rescue boats and waited for the “Old Testament” rain to land, Napp said. The National Weather Service issued flood watches across Tarrant...
Comments / 0