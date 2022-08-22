ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Eckler joins Simple Leadership Strategies as chief strategy officer

Fort Worth-based leadership development company Simple Leadership Strategies (SLS) announced the addition of Christie Eckler to their team in the role of Chief Strategy Officer – a new position created to develop business, expand curricula, and open new markets. Eckler, a renowned and respected Texas nonprofit executive and an Assistant Professor in graduate-level social work at UTA, brings a lifetime of leadership know-how and impressive academic chops to SLS.
Following historic rain, here’s what Fort Worth can and cannot do to respond to damage and future flooding events

Fort Worth’s wastewater department is still responding to damage in the immediate aftermath of record rainfall that hit the Metroplex Monday. Other city departments are also hard at work, cleaning up litter and notifying residents of possible water contamination. Crews are cleaning up sediment, checking drainage infrastructure and preparing...
Bishop Cider opens new Cidercade location in Fort Worth

Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
What resources are available after flooding in Tarrant County?

Record-breaking rainfall this week prompted Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley to declare a state of disaster Tuesday afternoon, opening the possibility for federal aid to flow into the area. The Dallas-Fort Worth Airport received 9.19 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, the second- highest precipitation total recorded in North...
‘This is new to us’: Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million to state under Robin Hood law

Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million from local taxpayers to the state of Texas under the so-called Robin Hood law — a first in the district’s history. Despite more than eight in 10 students coming from low-income families, Fort Worth ISD is now considered property rich in the eyes of a nearly three-decade-old law that requires funds from wealthier districts to be redistributed to poorer districts. The law is often referred to as Robin Hood, or recapture, and examines districts’ taxes to determine whether money is taken or given.
Historic rain greets Tarrant County’s university students on their first day

In the midst of the historic rain that swamped North Texas on Aug. 22, university students across Tarrant County also navigated their first day of classes. Texas Wesleyan University, Texas Christian University, Tarrant County College and University of Texas at Arlington started their fall semester during a severe weather event.
Listen: How do ambulance drivers navigate heavy rains and flooding?

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, John Hamilton, operations supervisor at MedStar Mobile Healthcare, shared that the rainfall on Aug. 22 led to more ambulance calls and slower response times. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For the unabridged version, please...
Texas Wesleyan hopes community will be the winner at international football game

At a recent Texas Wesleyan University football practice at Scarborough-Handley Field, the heat pounded on the backs of players sweating out dreams of a championship season. One of the players, Antonio Lopez, had one of the biggest adjustments to his new team. Lopez played previously for the Arkansas State University Querétaro Red Wolves in Mexico; now he is middle linebacker for the Texas Wesleyan Rams.
